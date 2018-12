© FILE PHOTO REUTERS/Florian Ulrich

The head of Berlin police publicly claimed the German capital has become more secure, but media reports said not quite - at least outside the official's own office where she doesn't jog fearing for her safety.Now, things have changed after police deployed mobile patrols to various public places, she claimed, adding, "I intentionally created the feeling of safety.""This was a deliberate measure to ensure that safety feeling," Slowik reiterated, "so that citizens and tourists know - police are here watching." The comment looked robust at a glance, but then something went wrong.The tweet, posted by a police officer, was subsequently removed and the Berlin police department issued an angry response, saying: "Beware of enjoying 'independent' sources! Our president [Slowik] was surprised [to learn] that these arbitrary allegations were distributed through you."The police chief "likes to go out everywhere in this city, also alone and at any time," they said.Berlin police department is no stranger to embarrassing blunders. Aside from PR failures, it emerged that a sizable part of officer cadets in Berlin police academy have trouble using the German language.Those trainees have "fundamental difficulties" writing in German without spelling or punctuation errors and are unable to produce well-written texts, according to the academy head. Part of the problem is that too much emphasis is placed on learning English to better interact with foreigners in such a frequently-visited tourist city like Berlin, the official explained.Last year, Berlin police have created a special zone where women would feel safer during New Year's Eve festivities. The measure was introduced on the back of mass sexual misconduct during country's celebrations over the past few years.