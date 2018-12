© AFP / Theo Wargo; Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov



MSNBC's Rachel Maddow - a pioneer of Putin-ate-my-homework journalism - has predictably mused that Donald Trump is considering pulling troops out of Afghanistan on the orders of Russia's president. The evidence speaks for itself.In segment on her critically-acclaimed show, "Watch Me Scream 'Russia' Until I Dislocate My Jaw", Maddow made an adroit observation of seismic proportions: Reports that Donald Trump is mulling a partial withdrawal from Afghanistan emerged only hours after Vladimir Putin said that the US keeps promising to leave the country but never does! In layman's terms: Putin ordered Trump to pull troops out of Afghanistan, during a live broadcast? It seems Maddow believes that she decrypted their top-secret communications channel.Apparently she cannot fathom that there may be any non-Putin related motives for leaving Afghanistan after 17 years. But in August, the MSNBC host accused Trump of "flip-flopping" after announcing that more US troops would be deployed to Afghanistan.As Vox pointed out at the time, Trump "spent years railing against the war in Afghanistan and calling for a US withdrawal from the country." Before moving into the White House, he made it clear to lawmakers that his administration would not send US troops to fight abroad unless "absolutely necessary."Maddow's other celebrated Russiagate hits include having a stroke - live on television - after discovering that Russia shares a border with North Korea. She also famously revealed that Rex Tillerson was hand-picked by Putin to serve as Secretary of State - you know, the guy who allegedly called Trump a "f*cking moron".