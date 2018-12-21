Society's Child
Because a citizen filmed it, cop found guilty for kicking handcuffed teen's head
The Free Thought Project
Thu, 20 Dec 2018 16:41 UTC
Former Franklin Township Police Officer Robert Wells, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien.
"While we support police officers, whenever an office uses excessive unreasonable force such as this there is just no justification for that," said O'Brien. "Everyone has the right to be free from the use of excessive force by law-enforcement officers."
The suspect-turned victim-Anthony Foster Junior, allegedly made the terrible and dangerous decision to run from police. According to police, Foster rammed a police car, drove 90 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods, and tried to make police officers crash.
He was accused of breaking several laws and deserved to be given due process. However, thanks to an officer who couldn't control himself, the taxpayers will now be held accountable.
According to police, the pursuit began after police pulled over Foster for having no registration on his vehicle. Instead of stopping, however, Foster allegedly led police on a high speed chase. The incident report says Foster "drove through several yards, jumping a driveway and attempted to make it back on the street where the suspect's vehicle struck and officers vehicle."
Once the chase came to an end, that's when police pulled him out of the vehicle without incident and had him in handcuffs.
As the video shows, Foster was on the ground, in handcuffs, when the Wells runs up to him and kicks him right in the face. After the incident, Wells then lied on his report in regard to the arrest in order to cover up the use of excessive force.
As we reported in May, Foster has already retained an attorney, Joe Landusky, who will likely sue and win.
"When I look at the video when I see a kid lying in the street motionless and another individual coming around wearing a police uniform nonchalantly kicking in the head like a football it's not something that's nice to watch. I don't know what happened leading up to this, he's charged with certain things I don't know whether he was involved with those things are not and he's presumed innocent," Landusky said, according to 10TV.
Foster's mother, Nicki Sammons, who spoke with NBC4i at the time of the incident did not hold back as she lambasted the cops responsible for her son's injuries.
"I think both of those cops, their badges should be taken, They shouldn't be able to work or go to another law enforcement place or work for another county, none of that. Because if you get by with it clearly you're going to do it again," she said.
She will now get her wish.
"Everybody always wonders why all of these kids hate cops," said Sammons. "When you see stuff like this, that is why. They make it worse."
As NBC4i reports, Wells will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation. Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law is a federal crime that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison when it results in bodily injury.
"In this case we are seeking a prison sentence," said O'Brien.