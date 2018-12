As TFTP reported in May , a vigilant citizen with a cellphone captured video of the ridiculously excessive force by police on 18-year-old kid who ran from them. In spite of the teen being handcuffed, face-down on the ground, with another officer on top of him, a Franklin Township police officer is seen punting his face like a football. This week, in a rare move, the officer was actually found guilty for his crimes.Former Franklin Township Police Officer Robert Wells, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien."While we support police officers, whenever an office uses excessive unreasonable force such as this there is just no justification for that," said O'Brien. "Everyone has the right to be free from the use of excessive force by law-enforcement officers."According to police, the pursuit began after police pulled over Foster for having no registration on his vehicle. Instead of stopping, however, Foster allegedly led police on a high speed chase. The incident report says Foster "drove through several yards, jumping a driveway and attempted to make it back on the street where the suspect's vehicle struck and officers vehicle."Once the chase came to an end, that's when police pulled him out of the vehicle without incident and had him in handcuffs.As we reported in May, Foster has already retained an attorney, Joe Landusky, who will likely sue and win."When I look at the video when I see a kid lying in the street motionless and another individual coming around wearing a police uniform nonchalantly kicking in the head like a football it's not something that's nice to watch. I don't know what happened leading up to this, he's charged with certain things I don't know whether he was involved with those things are not and he's presumed innocent," Landusky said, according to 10TV. Foster's mother, Nicki Sammons, who spoke with NBC4i at the time of the incident did not hold back as she lambasted the cops responsible for her son's injuries.She will now get her wish.As NBC4i reports , Wells will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation. Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law is a federal crime that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison when it results in bodily injury."In this case we are seeking a prison sentence," said O'Brien.