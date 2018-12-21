According to a source in the capital city, a delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces traveled to Damascus to meet with the Syrian government about the Turkish military's upcoming operation east of the Euphrates.
The SDF delegation reportedly arrived at the Mezzeh Airport via helicopter on Thursday.
The source said that the two sides agreed that the Turkish invasion of northern Syria is a direct threat to Syria's sovereignty, but no deals have been made.
He would add that they are still in talks about jointly controlling the crossings along the Turkish border.
Comment: The Kurds have finally realized their dream of a state, carved out of three vastly more powerful nations, was never going to be a reality. Syria has consistently offered them a place in the country, but they had always demanded more than Damascus was willing to give. Now they have little choice.