© Mikhail Metzel / TASS via Getty Images



"There are no existing countermeasures."

The U.S. lacks the defenses needed to protect against a new breed of highly sophisticated hypersonic weapons from China and Russia, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report."China and Russia are pursuing hypersonic weapons because their speed, altitude and maneuverability, and they may be used to improve long-range conventional and nuclear strike capabilities," the report said Earlier this year, the Russian military said it ran a successful test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile capable of sneaking through enemy defenses.A video posted by the Defense Ministry Sunday showed a MiG-31 fighter jet launching a Kinzhal (Dagger) missile during a training flight. The ministry said the missile, which carried a conventional warhead, hit a practice target at a firing range in southern Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kinzhal flies 10 times faster than the speed of sound, has a range of more than 1,250 miles and can carry a nuclear or a conventional warhead. The military said it'sThe U.S. military has been busily ramping up its hypersonic weapons capabilities.In April, the Pentagon announced a deal with Lockheed Martin to develop a "hypersonic conventional strike weapon" for the U.S. Air Force. The deal for the air-launched Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW) is worth up to $928 million.Four months later, the Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin a contract of up to $480 million to design a second hypersonic prototype, the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW)."The ARRW and HCSW efforts are developing unique capabilities for the warfighter and each has different technical approaches," explained the Air Force, in a statement . "The ARRW effort is 'pushing the art-of-the-possible' by leveraging the technical base established by the Air Force/DARPA partnership. The HCSW effort is using mature technologies that have not been integrated for an air-launched delivery system."In its response to the GAO, the Department of Defense