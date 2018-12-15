SOTT Radio
Russia ready to participate in construction of Trans-African railway
RT
Sat, 15 Dec 2018 16:15 UTC
"The Sudanese side expressed interest in participation of the Russian companies in constructing of the Trans-African railway over Dakar - Port Sudan - Cape Town," said the commission in a document seen by TASS.
It added that "The Russian side confirmed readiness to work out the opportunity for participation... but asked for [the] provision of all the financial and legal characteristics of this project."
The Trans-African railway line is part of the African Union's plans to connect the port of Dakar in West Africa to the port of Djibouti in East Africa. It will run through 10 different countries (many of them landlocked) and is expected to boost trade on the continent.
The project has already attracted Chinese investment in African infrastructure through Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Reader Comments
