More than two dozen diplomats stationed at the US embassy in Cuba suffered genuine in-ear damage after a mystery illness caused "intense" pain and dizziness, a study by the doctors who first treated them found.The series of unexplained cases had prompted fears that the diplomats were intentionally targeted by Cuba with some kind of futuristic sonic weapon and even led the US embassy to downsize its staff in Havana last year out of concerns for their "health, safety, and well-being."The new study , conducted by physicians at the University of Miami and the University of Pittsburgh published in the Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology journal, found thatThe doctors confirmed that the patients displayed"We're not saying it's not an injury to the brain. It may be," said Dr. Michael E. Hoffer, the lead author of the report, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.Dr. Carey Balaban, another professor who worked on the study confirmed that doctors havethat something really did happen" to the patients.he said.As for what caused the mystery illness to strike - or indeed whether or not it was deliberate - the doctors are still unaware. Hoffer, who is also a former military officer, told the Miami Herald that "evidence suggests" the diplomats were targeted but that the doctors "cannot prove" it.The study found thatSome reported athe report said. For some it was almost like they were caught inWithin 18 hours of experiencing the strange sounds and sensations,Strangely, however, ten people who lived in the same house as the affected individuals felt nothing and had no symptoms. The lack of symptoms in the unaffected group "points to the fact thatthe report said.An investigation by the FBI has not shed any light on the cause of the unexplained illness. In 2017, the Trump administration expelled 15 staff from the Cuban embassy in Washington, but never officially accused Cuba of being behind the incidents. Then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the expulsions had been ordered due to Cuba's "failure to take appropriate steps" to protect US diplomats.US diplomats aren't the only ones who reported mystery illnesses while stationed in Cuba.at its Cuban embassy since the beginning of 2017.Cuba denies having anything to do with the illness. In a speech on Wednesday Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuba's director-general of US affairs, said Cuba didn't "doubt" that US diplomats "may have suffered some ailments" during their stays, "but this does not ensure that the origin of the disease is linked to their stay in Cuba."