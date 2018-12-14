israel bulldoze gaza
Israeli bulldozers entered dozens of meters into Palestinian lands in Beit Lahiya town, in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, on Thursday.

A Ma'an reporter said that four large Israeli military bulldozers entered dozens of meters into Beit Lahiya and razed lands while drones flew overhead.

No shootings were reported.

Israeli military incursions inside the besieged Gaza Strip and near the "buffer zone," which lies on both land and sea sides of Gaza, have long been a near-daily occurrence.

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land and sea blockade for nearly 12 years.