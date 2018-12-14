Israeli bulldozers entered dozens of meters into Palestinian lands in Beit Lahiya town, in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, on Thursday.A Ma'an reporter said that four large Israeli military bulldozers entered dozens of meters into Beit Lahiya and razed lands while drones flew overhead.No shootings were reported.The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land and sea blockade for nearly 12 years.