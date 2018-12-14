© KUSA

No evidence of explosives or any other threat was found following a search of Columbine, officials said. Three hours after the threat was called in, Jefferson County Public Schools announced that all lockouts had been lifted except the one at Columbine, which would remain in place the rest of the school day."The kids are safe. The staff is safe," Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Mike Taplin said. "A controlled release (of students) is planned for end of the day."Jefferson County sheriff's officials said the threat that "multiple explosives" had been planted inside Columbine - site of the horrific 1999 massacre - came in around 9:20 a.m.As a precaution, all schools in the Columbine, Chatfield and Dakota areas were placed on lockout, which means all students are held inside the building and entry is restricted, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County School District.First responders established a command post in a parking lot in Clement Park, near the corner of South Pierce Street and West Bowles Avenue.Officials could not say exactly how many people responded to the threat, but agencies involved in the response included the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, JeffCo R1 Security, a school district security agency, Littleton Fire Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Morrison Police Department.The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in a tweet asked parents to stay away from Columbine during the lockout and assured them that their students were safe. Students were released at 2:45 p.m.The response was appropriate because the person who logged the threat claimed to be lying in wait with a gun outside, Taplin said.