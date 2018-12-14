is live in:
Society's Child
Bomb hoax at Columbine High sends 24 Jefferson County schools into hours-long "lockout"
Denver Post
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 11:26 UTC
No evidence of explosives or any other threat was found following a search of Columbine, officials said. Three hours after the threat was called in, Jefferson County Public Schools announced that all lockouts had been lifted except the one at Columbine, which would remain in place the rest of the school day.
"The kids are safe. The staff is safe," Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Mike Taplin said. "A controlled release (of students) is planned for end of the day."
Jefferson County sheriff's officials said the threat that "multiple explosives" had been planted inside Columbine - site of the horrific 1999 massacre - came in around 9:20 a.m.
"The person claimed to be hiding outside with a gun," Taplin said. "The perimeter was searched and secured. The school was placed on lockout. So far we have not found anything to validate the threats that have been made."
As a precaution, all schools in the Columbine, Chatfield and Dakota areas were placed on lockout, which means all students are held inside the building and entry is restricted, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County School District.
First responders established a command post in a parking lot in Clement Park, near the corner of South Pierce Street and West Bowles Avenue.
Officials could not say exactly how many people responded to the threat, but agencies involved in the response included the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, JeffCo R1 Security, a school district security agency, Littleton Fire Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Morrison Police Department.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in a tweet asked parents to stay away from Columbine during the lockout and assured them that their students were safe. Students were released at 2:45 p.m.
"Unfortunately, we receive many threats like this to Columbine and we respond to each threat appropriately, which is what we're doing now," Taplin said.
The response was appropriate because the person who logged the threat claimed to be lying in wait with a gun outside, Taplin said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Clinton Whistleblowers: Thursday's public hearing will reveal 'explosive' information
- Bomb hoax at Columbine High sends 24 Jefferson County schools into hours-long "lockout"
- Fake news 'fact-checkers' abandoning Facebook after 'losing trust' in the platform
- Four Palestinians & two Israeli soldiers dead after day of violence in the West Bank
- Salvini claims "whoever wants peace, needs to support Israel" while on two day tour of region
- The trade war distraction: Huawei and linchpin theory
- Flashback: Robert Epstein: Google bias against conservative news is 'much more dangerous' than China's attempts to control its citizens
- Church of England guidance instructs clergy how to hold sex change 'celebration' ceremonies to mark their 'transition'
- Fireball that exploded over Greenland shook Earth, triggering seismic sensors
- Financial bounty hunters testify: Clinton Foundation operated as foreign agent
- Social media firms slammed for baby ads after stillbirth
- Police snag thieves using Amazon packages as bait
- Middle school student named Joshua Trump forced to change last name after being bullied relentlessly
- William Blum, anti-imperial advocate, dies at age 85
- New York's incoming attorney general unveils 'huge' plan to investigate Trump and his family
- Strasbourg Christmas market shooter killed by police
- Natalie Portman says it like it is: Israel nation-state law is 'racist'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Cornell professor: Vast biosphere exists deep under Earth's crust (and it's where oil comes from)
- "Astonishing fraud": Pentagon stashes billions, spends it later to avoid accountability
- SOTT Focus: Revisiting Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's Warnings to The West
- Clinton Whistleblowers: Thursday's public hearing will reveal 'explosive' information
- Salvini claims "whoever wants peace, needs to support Israel" while on two day tour of region
- The trade war distraction: Huawei and linchpin theory
- Financial bounty hunters testify: Clinton Foundation operated as foreign agent
- New York's incoming attorney general unveils 'huge' plan to investigate Trump and his family
- "Astonishing fraud": Pentagon stashes billions, spends it later to avoid accountability
- Combat marginalization or expel troublemakers? MEPs offer solutions to 'keep Europe safe' in wake of Strasbourg attack
- Reports say Russia has established new base in Syria near US-occupied Al-Tanaf
- Austrian police question Russian biathlon team on suspicion of doping violations
- Second Canadian, Michael Spavor, detained in China as Huawei row continues
- Colombian hypocrisy: Hernandez criticizes Russian-Venezuelan military relations despite being US imperialist outpost
- California mulls tax on text messaging, may lead to showdown with federal regulators
- IDF surrounds Ramallah after deadly West Bank shooting
- Moscow: Kiev preparing provocation in rebellious east 'within days'
- Yellen and the Fed are afraid of a corporate debt bubble, but investors still aren't
- Russia remains main supplier of coal to Ukraine as coming bitter frost forces Kiev to boost imports
- Prosecutors reveal plea deal with National Enquirer publisher AMI involved in former Trump lawyer hush money payment
- Google's Pichai reveals the extent of Russian meddling: $4700 on Google ads
- Theresa May to step down before 2022 election ahead of no-confidence vote - Update: May wins vote, Tories only care about keeping Corbyn out of office
- Schismatic Ukrainian Orthodox chief awards CIA chief of ops with Order of St. Andrew
- Bomb hoax at Columbine High sends 24 Jefferson County schools into hours-long "lockout"
- Fake news 'fact-checkers' abandoning Facebook after 'losing trust' in the platform
- Four Palestinians & two Israeli soldiers dead after day of violence in the West Bank
- Flashback: Robert Epstein: Google bias against conservative news is 'much more dangerous' than China's attempts to control its citizens
- Church of England guidance instructs clergy how to hold sex change 'celebration' ceremonies to mark their 'transition'
- Social media firms slammed for baby ads after stillbirth
- Police snag thieves using Amazon packages as bait
- Middle school student named Joshua Trump forced to change last name after being bullied relentlessly
- William Blum, anti-imperial advocate, dies at age 85
- Strasbourg Christmas market shooter killed by police
- Natalie Portman says it like it is: Israel nation-state law is 'racist'
- SOTT Focus: Revisiting Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's Warnings to The West
- Flashback: Modern life is killing our children: Cancer rate in young people up 40% in 16 years
- Sleepless no more in Seattle: Later school start times result in more sleep and better grades for students
- Activist detained by police and deported over RT sex-trafficking documentary about Cambodia, now faces jail
- Bloodthirsty illegal Israeli settlers hang posters calling for assassination of Palestinian president
- Good Samaritan comes to aid of car crash victims, cops detain him shortly after and impound his car
- Alleged 'Russian agent' Butina finally worn down: Enters guilty plea to engaging in conspiracy against US
- Robot impales factory worker with 10 foot-long steel spikes after horrific malfunction (Warning: Graphic Images)
- CBC puts Baby It's Cold Outside back on air after 'overwhelming' response from listeners
- "I am not ready": How Putin rejected Yeltsin's suggestion to run for President
- 4,500yo Mesopotamian pillar is first known record of a border dispute
- Never-before-seen UN report on Kosovo's gruesome organ harvesting campaign
- Was Putin a Stasi officer? Mystery surrounds 'discovery' of his East German 'intl ID'
- 'Altered beyond recognition': Looking back at Russian patriot Solzhenitsyn's return to his motherland on the 100th anniversary of his birth
- The bigotry inherent in American progressivism
- Iron age chariot and horses buried in East Yorkshire look as if they were 'leaping upwards from the grave'
- Machine translation: The key to cracking long-dead languages?
- Nomads having fun: 4,000yo game board found carved into the earth in Azerbaijan
- George H.W. Bush laid the groundwork for 25 years of endless war
- Nothing safe from Project MKUltra: CIA made six remote control dogs using brain surgery
- George H.W. Bush's failed bid to free US politics from Israel
- Wall Street's corruption runs deeper than you can fathom
- Netanyahu's corruption case could expose secrets about Israel's nuclear weapons program
- 'Little Foot' hominin starting to give up it's secret
- Did unknown strain of plague discovered in 5000 year old tomb wipe out Europe's stone age civilization?
- 50,000 year old "tiara" found in Denisovan cave in Siberia, may be oldest of its kind
- The mythical and miraculous places medieval Europe imagined in the westward seas
- The medieval booted man found in Thames River excavation
- London archaeology dig: Skeletons reveal noxious environs in early industrial Britain
- Fireball that exploded over Greenland shook Earth, triggering seismic sensors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Cornell professor: Vast biosphere exists deep under Earth's crust (and it's where oil comes from)
- 'White holes' - where the future of black holes may lie
- First ever sun-dimming experiment will mimic volcanic eruption in attempt to reverse 'global warming'
- Birth control gel for men being tested in Seattle
- Earth's magnetic field may be headed for a cataclysm says latest French study
- Dr. Wilhelm Reich: Scientific genius - or medical madman?
- Supernovae may have killed off large animals at dawn of Pleistocene
- Russian cosmonauts perform space surgery to take samples from mysterious Soyuz hole
- Progressive creationists denying biology: A review of the film 'A Dangerous Idea'
- Arctic mega bridge opens to traffic in Norway... with thanks to China
- NASA's OSIRIS-REx has found signs of water on asteroid Bennu
- Life in Deep Earth holds 15-23B tons of carbon - hundreds of times more than humans
- Findings rewrite the thalamus's role in consciousness
- Russia to track future US missiles with upgraded over-the-horizon radar
- 'Faking lunar landing more complex & expensive than actually doing it': Russian scientist weighs in on US moon landing debate
- To feed the world sustainably, repair the soil
- Emotions of workers in China are being data mined directly from their brains via sensory helmets
- NASA observational satellites provide new look at Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria
- Biological templating: Using a virus to speed up modern computers
- 'Sounds like someone shaking metal': Strange sounds heard in Houston, Texas sky
- Floods kill 13 in central Vietnam
- 'Weird noises' heard in Florida skies
- Biological Annihilation: A Planet in Loss Mode
- World Snow Overview - Ski resort in Austria gets 140cms (55 inches) in 7 days
- 'Creepy sounds' recorded in Ohio's night sky
- China: Egg-sized hailstones severely damage crops in Jinghexiang and Yunnan
- Seabird populations have dropped 70% as fishing industry competes for food
- Rare light pillars captured in Wisconsin
- 4.4 temblor strikes parts of Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas along New Madrid fault
- Loud mysterious booms rattle homes and nerves in northeastern Illinois
- Rare for Alabama: a 22º sun halo at ground level!
- Winter storm dumped nearly 3 feet of snow in 48 hours on Busick, North Carolina
- Flash floods hit Vancouver
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Mini Ice Age Cancelled! Now back to regularly scheduled geoengineering
- NASA: Global warming promotes Arctic sea ice growth
- UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference in Poland tries to ram through sweeping global policy
- Tanzania's Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano shows early sign of eruption
- Elderly woman killed by dog in Marietta, North Carolina
- Lightning strikes kill 6 people in Zimbabwe
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Meteorite that fell in Madagascar came from early solar system
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- Kaboom! Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- The enormous threat to America's last grasslands
- Former 'Vaccine bully' pediatrician now claims unvaccinated children are healthiest
- High levels of glyphosate discovered in K-12 school breakfast foods across America
- NIH study: Children who spend 7 hrs a day staring at screens are changing the structure of their brains
- Erin Brockovich: The weedkiller in our food is killing us
- How to make Thieves Oil and why it should be used daily
- Brain scans suggest OCD sufferers have 'inefficient' links that could cause the issue
- Could Monsanto be responsible for the global health crisis?
- Open letter from health practitioners to Canada Food Guide: The healthiest diets include meat and dairy
- Your doctor doesn't know much about nutrition
- Are ADHD rates rising because we send children to school at younger ages?
- Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using Neti pot with filtered tap water in Seattle, US
- Can't exercise? A hot bath may help improve inflammation, blood sugar levels, study suggests
- Research proving cannabis kills cancer cells safely has been suppressed since 1974
- Dangerous, mind-altering drugs: 20 million schoolchildren have been prescribed drugs known to cause suicidal thoughts
- Microplastics found in guts of every species of sea turtle across world
- Danish doctor warns: Vegan food may lead to mental retardation
- Do cured meats really cause cancer?
- Roll up your sleeves folks: Big Pharma's vaccine pipeline
- British centenarian man claims key to long life is daily mixed grills and red wine
- New Harvard study confirms there is no gender wage gap - men and women make different choices
- Breathing through the nose may offer unique brain benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Herd Behavior: What Gustav Le Bon's Classic Book Can Teach Us About 'The Crowd'
- Think again: Are schools teaching enough critical thinking skills?
- Can pet ownership alleviate depression symptoms?
- Are our dreams glimpses of other dimensions?
- Study finds millennial men continue to value traditional masculine qualities
- How dealing with past trauma may be the key to breaking addiction
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny
- Children who start school a year early more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, study shows
- Fearing fear itself
- Ian Stevenson: Birthmarks and birth defects corresponding to wounds on deceased persons
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name affects your life
- Not in front of the kids: Children can detect their parents' emotional suppression
- Muscle tension caused by trapped emotions
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
Quote of the Day
Few people have the imagination for reality.
Recent Comments
THE ART OF THE STEAL Back in the day, I (nedlud) was a commenter at Common Dreams. I must have lasted all of a couple of weeks before they kicked...
"Power is maintained by creating the collective delusion that enables the 'hoarding of essential resources ." As per the supposed 'rarity' of...
Dead men tell no tales. "Then given a burial at sea, according to the CIA reading of Islamic tradition." Not 'til he's had a swift expedient...
As predicted yesterday. Still, it doesn't make sense. If you plan something like he did (supposedly), would you not think about how to get away ?...
So chemtrails not a conspiracy? Duh, if you cant hide the truth then just come out and say it like its news. We all knew that man made global...
Comment: CBS Denver reports that this bomb hoax was part of a string of fake threats across the US: