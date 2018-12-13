Benjamin Davis III was driving to work this week when he watched a car in front of him lose control and begin flipping off the road. Being the good Samaritan that he is, Davis stopped to help and could very well be the reason the passenger of the vehicle survived.
"The guy is hanging out of the passenger side door. Unfortunately, his friend was crushed," Davis said.
Davis was able to get one person out of the car and very well could've been responsible for saving his life. The other occupant of the vehicle, 21-year-old Kyree Payne of Northeast D.C., was crushed and died before Davis even got to him.
After Davis saved the only person he could, he waited at the scene for police to show up. When the D.C. police arrived on the scene, Davis told them everything that he witnessed and what he did. He was then allowed to leave.
As Davis pulled away from the scene, however, a D.C. police officer pulled him over less than a block away. This would be the beginning of a nightmare, according to Davis.
"He said, 'You're being detained because you were a witness to a vehicle where someone died in an accident,'" Davis said.
His decision to help a random stranger in need had backfired thanks to police who would proceed to make his life a living hell.
As WJLA reports,
Davis said he was made to wait for about two hours and was harshly questioned, before he claims a police supervisor told him because he witnessed a fatal crash, his car was being towed.Davis still does not know where his car is. He noted that the police are still harassing him and keeping his car for no reason.
Davis also said that he was not involved in the crash and that his driver's license is active and his car is registered and insured - as police gave him no citations. Unfortunately for Davis, he will have to find a way to work as his car is still impounded.
"I got treated like a suspect and my car was stolen by police in D.C., and I don't know where my vehicle is," Davis said.
After this story began to get some coverage in the local media, D.C. police are now saying that Davis' car was impounded at the scene because he wouldn't show officers a valid driver's license and that computer checks showed he didn't possess one.
However, Davis tells WJLA that this is not true. He says he has a valid driver's license and the lack of citations that night proves it.
Sadly, Davis' story is not an isolated one. Good Samaritans often find themselves on the wrong side of the blue line for trying to help those in need.
In September, TFTP brought you the story of Tammie Hedges, an animal rights activist, who attempted to be proactive and protect animals as Hurricane Florence enveloped the NC coast and her home town. Hedges never imagined that helping animals in need could land her behind bars, however, that is exactly what's happened.
For being a good Samaritan and saving the lives of dozens of pets, Hedges was thrown in jail for operating without a permit.
She is not alone either. Also in September, TFTP reported the story of a father and U.S. Navy veteran who was shot and killed by police while witnesses claim he was being a good Samaritan and trying to break up a fight. When Jason Washington was breaking up a fight outside of e Portland bar, his legal, permitted handgun fell to the ground. When he reached down to pick it up, police opened fire and let off 17 shots, killing this innocent Naval vet, father, and U.S. postal worker.
Although the incident happened in June, the body camera footage was released September after a grand jury ruled that neither of the cops would be charged for killing Washington, 45, a beloved father of three daughters who married his high school sweetheart. The video backed up witness statements that noted Washington was only trying to help.
Luckily for Davis, his decision to be a good Samaritan only got his vehicle stolen instead of being kidnapped or killed.