A new poll conducted by Shibley Telhami at the University of Maryland shows unprecedented support among Americans for the one-state solution in Israel/Palestine,as well as growing criticism of the Israeli role in U.S. politics.Here are some of the findings of the poll ( PDF ), which was conducted in September and October among 2,352 Americans:And when broken down by age the results are even more stark; among 18-and-34-year-olds support for one state climbs to 42 percent.In addition, the poll asked what a two-state supporter would back if the two-state solution was no longer possible. In this scenario, 64 percent supported a single democratic state and only 26 percent supported "the continuation of Israel's Jewish majority in the government even if it means that Palestinians will not have citizenship and full rights."The poll also reveals support for stronger U.S. sanctions against Israeli colonization of the West Bank, and rising criticism of the Israeli role in American politics.When asked "How do you believe the U.S. should react to new settlements?"And finally, when asked "How much influence do you believe the Israeli government has on American politics and policies?" 38 percent of Americans say "too much influence" and this number goes up to 55 percent among Democrats.There is much to take in here but some obvious takeaways are that we have entered the post-two-state era and the political ramifications are already being felt. Support for stronger U.S. policy towards Israel is growing in the face of the ever-expanding colonization of the West Bank.This new political terrain will undoubtedly be contentious as Israel supporters fight in Washington, as well as in the discourse , to stem this tide.