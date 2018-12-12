The 26-year-old was arrested at a home in Oran Park on Sunday night, three hours after he unintentionally streamed the attack and it was reported to police by fellow gamers.His 21-year-old partner was not seriously injured but was distressed and shaken by the alleged assault, police said.The man was charged with common assault and granted bail to appear at Camden local court on Thursday. An apprehended violence order has been served."The community is showing that they care - and most of them, believe it or not, were men," the woman's mother said on Monday.Channel 10 reported the woman was four months' pregnant with the accused's third child.He was allegedly playing Fortnite and"Can you not? I said I'd be out soon," the 26-year-old said."No computer. I'm sick of this shit," his partner replied in the video of the incident posted online.A sound could then be heard followed by a woman wailing before she said: "You fucking woman basher."