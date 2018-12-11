The step was taken amid fears expressed by Egyptian authorities that opponents might use the yellow vests to copy French protests, as theThe sale of yellow reflective vests is nowin Egypt after state officials instructed retailers not to sell the vests to non-commercial buyers.Furthermore,from retailers throughout the country.The yellow vests have emerged as a symbol of resistance in France in recent weeks, and are now heavily associated with the wave of protests that have been shaking the country since November.In the 2011 protests which took place as part of the Arab Spring, Egyptian protestors successfully overthrew then-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.A wave of Arab Spring uprisings spread from Tunisia to Egypt, Bahrain, Libya, and elsewhere across the Middle East and beyond in 2011. The fall of a number of authoritarian regimes led to increased instability and chaos in the region.