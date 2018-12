© Reuters / Jean-Paul Pelissier

The number of people arrested since the beginning of the massive popular protests that have gripped France for weeks has surpassed a staggering 4,500, with critics calling the actions of the authorities crackdown on democracy.in connection to the so-called Yellow Vests protests that united tens of thousands of people across the country discontent with taxes polices and fuel prices hikes. Of those, the French BFM TV broadcaster reported , citing police sources.Earlier, the French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed that. More than 1,700 of them were taken into custody. However, the French media later reported that the number of those arrested on that day might in fact haveAnd the practice alarmed many.The government, however, justified its approach by saying that there were in fact no preventive arrests but only "preventive control" measures. The checks consisted in ID checks and baggage inspections, Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez explained, adding that those "possessing weapons" were subsequently taken into custody as they were found in breach of law.According to the media reports,Last weekend, a man in the city of Bordeaux had his hand blown off as he allegedly sought to recover and throw back a police crowd-control grenade. A week later, an elderly woman died after being hit in the face by what is believed to be a police tear gas grenade.A head of a French law firm, Avi Bitton, who defends a couple and their son arrested ahead of the Saturday protests, told the French L'Express weekly that his clients did not possess any weapons but were still detained for about 14 hours on the day of the rallies.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a national address on Monday that "there is no excuse for the violence" and "there will be no pardon to those, who caused it." In Paris and some other cites, protests turned into riots that involved clashes with police, broken windows, looted stores."As soon as violence starts, this freedom ends. We need to restore the state order and we are going to take all measures required to do so," the French leader said, admitting, however, that people do have a "right to indignation."The unrest, triggered by the controversial plans for fuel price and tax hikes, plunged France into chaos for almost a month, turning the streets of some cities, including the French capital of Paris, into battlefields and leaving scores of injured. On December 8 alone, more than 260 people sustained injuries across France.The massive public mobilization eventually forced the government to abandon the new tax plans and announce some other policy measures, including a €100 ($113) minimum wage increase, tax-free overtime pay and end-of-year bonuses.