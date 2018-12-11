Society's Child
Afghani teen detained under suspicion of fatally stabbing 16yo Austrian teen in her own home
RT
Tue, 11 Dec 2018 17:22 UTC
The 17-year-old is alleged to have stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the back, puncturing her lung. According to media reports, the victim's mother had to force the bedroom door open after becoming worried about her daughter.
Despite the door being barricaded from inside, the woman still managed to make her way in... only to discover the teen's body. Investigators believe the suspect jumped out the window (as it was wide open) - leaving the girl dead on the floor.
The murder occurred in the town of Steyr, just about two hours west of Vienna. It is said that the ex-boyfriend lived nearby at home for asylum seekers and had an on-off relationship with the 16-year-old. The motive behind the tragedy is still being investigated.
A neighbor described the suspect as "close-lipped," yet stressed that the girl was also rather quiet. So far, there are no reports the youngster has been implicated in any other offences or crimes.
Apart from him living in the shelter for asylum seekers, few details are known. There is also no information on whether the youngster had permanent or temporary rights for staying in Austria.
Vienna has been an outspoken critic of the EU's open-door migrant policy. Widespread anti-immigrant sentiment was sparked after Austria took in some 150,000 asylum seekers starting in 2015 - a number which accounts for over one percent of its total population. The ruling conservative coalition government has adopted a strict stance on migration, with the Interior Ministry even mulling a "border protection unit" to prevent a repeat of the 2015 migrant influx.
In November, Vienna announced that it would back out of a UN pact on international cooperation on migration, insisting that the agreement is inadequate for managing global migration flows and threatens Austria's sovereignty.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Police arrest Israeli suspects in Colombia child sex trafficking ring
- UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference in Poland tries to ram through sweeping global policy
- Flashback: Feminists' pearl clutching objections to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' align with godfather of modern jihad
- Findings rewrite the thalamus's role in consciousness
- Venezuela inflation tops 1.3 million percent in November
- Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers arrive in Venezuela after 10,000km transatlantic flight, Pompeo throws a hissy fit
- Dog that survived historic California wildfire guarded home for weeks, reunited with owner
- Gold on the rise: Russia boosts year-on-year output by 3%
- Latest satellite inages shows hundreds of Russian tanks amassing on Ukraine border in answer to Ukraine (NATO) saber-rattling
- Afghani teen detained under suspicion of fatally stabbing 16yo Austrian teen in her own home
- War crimes against Syrian heritage: Damascus condemns looting of precious antiquities by US, French and Kurdish troops
- New York physician took pics of sex abuse, patients seek their whereabouts
- Tit for tat? Former Canadian diplomat detained in China following jail of Chinese exec in Canada
- French opposition rejects Macron's concessions to Yellow Vests, some demand 'citizen revolution'
- The EU and the warning signs of Fascism
- Pentagon accounting 'error': US taxpayer foots fuel bill for Saudi jets pounding Yemen
- 28 arrested in latest ultra-Orthodox demonstration in against draft
- Putin attends funeral of legendary rights advocate Alekseeva
- How 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' led to the creation of the Muslim Brotherhood
- Will Macron's Yellow Vest implosion spread to other EU members?
- Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers arrive in Venezuela after 10,000km transatlantic flight, Pompeo throws a hissy fit
- Gold on the rise: Russia boosts year-on-year output by 3%
- Latest satellite inages shows hundreds of Russian tanks amassing on Ukraine border in answer to Ukraine (NATO) saber-rattling
- War crimes against Syrian heritage: Damascus condemns looting of precious antiquities by US, French and Kurdish troops
- Tit for tat? Former Canadian diplomat detained in China following jail of Chinese exec in Canada
- French opposition rejects Macron's concessions to Yellow Vests, some demand 'citizen revolution'
- The EU and the warning signs of Fascism
- Pentagon accounting 'error': US taxpayer foots fuel bill for Saudi jets pounding Yemen
- Putin attends funeral of legendary rights advocate Alekseeva
- Will Macron's Yellow Vest implosion spread to other EU members?
- US Trade rep warns 90 day pause in US-China trade war is a 'hard deadline'
- Comey admits he was aware that Steele dossier was financed by Dems before signing off on FISA warrant to surveil Carter Page
- Brexit is in complete and total chaos
- Macron caves to Yellow Vest protesters (at least for now): Hikes minimum wage, axes overtime tax, reduces pension contributions
- Everything Google knows about you: An insider's account of the dark side of search engine marketing
- Mueller's investigation is missing just one thing - a crime
- Russian bombers stalked by Norwegian F-16 jets during official flight to Venezuela
- Ocasio-Cortez 'blasts' lobbyists at congressional orientation event
- Israeli troops raid Palestinian news agency firing tear gas while searching for drive-by shooting footage
- Down the Drain! Trump backs record $750 billion defense budget request to Congress, says US official
- Police arrest Israeli suspects in Colombia child sex trafficking ring
- Flashback: Feminists' pearl clutching objections to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' align with godfather of modern jihad
- Venezuela inflation tops 1.3 million percent in November
- Dog that survived historic California wildfire guarded home for weeks, reunited with owner
- Afghani teen detained under suspicion of fatally stabbing 16yo Austrian teen in her own home
- New York physician took pics of sex abuse, patients seek their whereabouts
- 28 arrested in latest ultra-Orthodox demonstration in against draft
- How 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' led to the creation of the Muslim Brotherhood
- Russia's National Guard boss files defamation lawsuit against Kremlin critic Navalny
- Drunk Columbia University sophomore triggered minority students by saying he loved white men
- University charity group demands comedian sign 'safe space' contract ahead of unpaid appearance
- Guilting the protesters: French central bank says 'Yellow vest' protests will slow economic growth
- Buckingham Palace terror suspect 'attacked police with samurai sword and left suicide note damning Queen to hellfire', jury hears
- Largest fracking induced earthquake in Lancashire, UK, comes just days after suspension lifted
- Synagogue, pipeline were targeted by Ohioans arrested in terror plots, officials say
- Leaked emails from Google employees show they sought to block Breitbart from ads over 'hate speech'
- 'Trans Tyranny': West Virginian HS teacher fired for not using student's 'preferred pronoun'
- Anti-Semitic material found in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting neighborhood
- Casual xenophobia: Investor slammed on Twitter after saying Russia is "deadly plague"
- US court documents in 'foreign agent' Butina case suggest deal made
- 'Altered beyond recognition': Looking back at Russian patriot Solzhenitsyn's return to his motherland on the 100th anniversary of his birth
- The bigotry inherent in American progressivism
- Iron age chariot and horses buried in East Yorkshire look as if they were 'leaping upwards from the grave'
- Machine translation: The key to cracking long-dead languages?
- Nomads having fun: 4,000yo game board found carved into the earth in Azerbaijan
- George H.W. Bush laid the groundwork for 25 years of endless war
- Nothing safe from Project MKUltra: CIA made six remote control dogs using brain surgery
- George H.W. Bush's failed bid to free US politics from Israel
- Wall Street's corruption runs deeper than you can fathom
- Netanyahu's corruption case could expose secrets about Israel's nuclear weapons program
- 'Little Foot' hominin starting to give up it's secret
- Did unknown strain of plague discovered in 5000 year old tomb wipe out Europe's stone age civilization?
- 50,000 year old "tiara" found in Denisovan cave in Siberia, may be oldest of its kind
- The mythical and miraculous places medieval Europe imagined in the westward seas
- The medieval booted man found in Thames River excavation
- London archaeology dig: Skeletons reveal noxious environs in early industrial Britain
- Vast land that slipped beneath North Sea 8,000 years ago reveals its secrets
- Trepanation found on 3,600 year old skulls of disabled brothers in northern Israel
- The great droughts of the 1870s that spanned three continents and killed millions
- Polish archaeologists baffled by ancient bones of child with a bird skull in its mouth
- Findings rewrite the thalamus's role in consciousness
- Russia to track future US missiles with upgraded over-the-horizon radar
- 'Faking lunar landing more complex & expensive than actually doing it': Russian scientist weighs in on US moon landing debate
- To feed the world sustainably, repair the soil
- Emotions of workers in China are being data mined directly from their brains via sensory helmets
- NASA observational satellites provide new look at Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria
- Biological templating: Using a virus to speed up modern computers
- China's Golem babies, the agenda behind it and its implications
- Narnia author, C.S. Lewis warned about genetically edited babies 74 years ago
- Prehistoric Arctic burial pit containing 13 species of animals baffles scientists
- Paul Stamets' epiphany that mushrooms could help save the world's bees
- Meet you on the dark side of the moon: China launches historic lunar exploration mission
- A loophole is letting genetically modified foods sidestep American GMO regulations
- Computer program can quite accurately predict gender just from keystrokes
- COSINE-100 experiment: Investigating the dark matter mystery
- The CRISPR baby scandal gets worse by the day
- Elowan - Cyborg plant that uses robotic augmentation to reach the light
- A universal DNA nano-signature common to all cancers
- Observations of young stars are overturning theories of planet formation
- Bringing balance to the universe: New theory could explain missing 95 percent of the cosmos
- UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference in Poland tries to ram through sweeping global policy
- Tanzania's Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano shows early sign of eruption
- Elderly woman killed by dog in Marietta, North Carolina
- Lightning strikes kill 6 people in Zimbabwe
- Flash floods leave 2 dead, 4,000 homes damaged in Vietnam - up to 25 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Three killed and hundreds of thousands without power as major snowstorm strikes US southern states
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: US Winter Storm Diego - Blizzards in Europe - Snow buries cattle in Russia
- Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes near Antarctica
- 'Weird sounds' heard in the skies over Malmö, Sweden
- Alps battered by snowstorm over the weekend - up to 100 cms (almost 40 inches) falls
- Inverted rainbow, sun dog seen in the skies of Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia
- 4 killed in SW China landslide
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Mass Immigration And Climate Change: A Perfect Storm
- Massive storm drops feet of snow on US Southeast
- Bitterly cold temperatures recorded across South Korea
- Beijing endures one of the coldest December days on record - Snow flies in Shanghai
- Wet weather delaying, reducing crop harvest in 2 counties of Ohio
- Aerial footage captures eruption of Papua New Guinea's Manam volcano
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano lights up night
- 'Cannons': Strange booming sounds heard in Southeastern, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Meteorite that fell in Madagascar came from early solar system
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- Kaboom! Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- High levels of glyphosate discovered in K-12 school breakfast foods across America
- NIH study: Children who spend 7 hrs a day staring at screens are changing the structure of their brains
- Erin Brockovich: The weedkiller in our food is killing us
- How to make Thieves Oil and why it should be used daily
- Brain scans suggest OCD sufferers have 'inefficient' links that could cause the issue
- Could Monsanto be responsible for the global health crisis?
- Open letter from health practitioners to Canada Food Guide: The healthiest diets include meat and dairy
- Your doctor doesn't know much about nutrition
- Are ADHD rates rising because we send children to school at younger ages?
- Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using Neti pot with filtered tap water in Seattle, US
- Can't exercise? A hot bath may help improve inflammation, blood sugar levels, study suggests
- Research proving cannabis kills cancer cells safely has been suppressed since 1974
- Dangerous, mind-altering drugs: 20 million schoolchildren have been prescribed drugs known to cause suicidal thoughts
- Microplastics found in guts of every species of sea turtle across world
- Danish doctor warns: Vegan food may lead to mental retardation
- Do cured meats really cause cancer?
- Roll up your sleeves folks: Big Pharma's vaccine pipeline
- British centenarian man claims key to long life is daily mixed grills and red wine
- The ketogenic diet and chronic pain
- It's time to study whether eating particular diets can help heal us
- Breathing through the nose may offer unique brain benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Herd Behavior: What Gustav Le Bon's Classic Book Can Teach Us About 'The Crowd'
- Think again: Are schools teaching enough critical thinking skills?
- Can pet ownership alleviate depression symptoms?
- Are our dreams glimpses of other dimensions?
- Study finds millennial men continue to value traditional masculine qualities
- How dealing with past trauma may be the key to breaking addiction
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny
- Children who start school a year early more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, study shows
- Fearing fear itself
- Ian Stevenson: Birthmarks and birth defects corresponding to wounds on deceased persons
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name affects your life
- Not in front of the kids: Children can detect their parents' emotional suppression
- Muscle tension caused by trapped emotions
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
Quote of the Day
It is easier to perceive error than to find truth, for the former lies on the surface and is easily seen, while the latter lies in the depth, where few are willing to search for it.
Recent Comments
Referring to white people, "We invented science and industry ...". Of course this little clown has no idea of that which he speaks. Science and...
Possibly the lie is that they went to the moon but not using the technology as presented in the pictures and videos. Just another idea.
Didn't they do the same thing in Iraq? What is worse is that they took Iraq's seed bank, stole it from the Iraqi people. Probably Monsanto and...
no comments! Today the eu keeps blinking despite their words. They like us wish to trade. we import 95 billion a year to the UK from eu. I voted...
No!! It s cause they aint got parents that they need to be strapped into a fucken box!!