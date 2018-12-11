© Getty Images / Universal Images Group

An Afghan citizen is suspected of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl in her own home in Austria. The alleged perpetrator - also a teenager - has been detained after being on the run, police announced in a tweet.The murder occurred in the town of Steyr, just about two hours west of Vienna.The motive behind the tragedy is still being investigated.A neighbor described the suspect as "close-lipped," yet stressed that the girl was also rather quiet. So far, there are no reports the youngster has been implicated in any other offences or crimes.Apart from him living in the shelter for asylum seekers, few details are known. There is also no information on whether the youngster had permanent or temporary rights for staying in Austria.In November, Vienna announced that it would back out of a UN pact on international cooperation on migration, insisting that the agreement is inadequate for managing global migration flows and threatens Austria's sovereignty.