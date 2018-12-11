© Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A white student at Columbia University launched into a racist tirade about the virtues of white people to a group of minority students late Sunday night, according to a video of the encounter published Monday by the New York Post.In the video, which was posted at 3:54 a.m., an apparently drunk student can be seen yelling,The student was identified by the Columbia Daily Spectator as sophomore Julian von Abele.In the video, he continues his rant by saying, "We saved billions of people from starvation, we built modern civilization! White people are the best thing that ever happened to the world!"One of the students who witnessed the incident decried von Abele's words, telling the Spectator, "I really hope that Columbia takes further action. They should definitely try to talk to the students that were affected by that and ensure everyone's okay because that's really hard to internalize." It remains unclear if the university will take action against von Abele.