Israeli troops have raided the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, which says the soldiers fired tear gas inside the building and locked journalists in a single room as they were looking for CCTV footage."Dozens of heavily armed Israeli soldiers" have made it inside the WAFA headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West bank on Monday, the agency said.The IDF, it added.They withdrew after around an hour, taking copies of videos from the CCTV cameras with them, WAFA said.General Supervisor of the official Palestinian media, Ahmad Assaf, has condemned the raid, but assured that "it will not prevent us from doing our work toward our people and to expose the occupation crimes to the world."Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment when addressed by Reuters on the operation.However, the WAFA raidThe IDF said earlier that it has been actively searching for suspected perpetrators in the area. Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, also vowed thatThe incursion faced backlash from the Palestinians, who were throwing stones at the soldiers. Clashes erupted at several locations, including outside the WAFA headquarters.The IDF employed teargas and stun grenades to make the crowd disperse., the local medics said.