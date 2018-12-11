In Tam Ky city, Quang Ngai province
Disaster officials in Vietnam say that at least 2 people have died in flash floods that have affected central parts of the country over the last few days.

The victims died in Quang Tri Province on 08 December after they were swept away by flash floods triggered by prolonged downpours, according to Vietnam's disaster agency, the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The disaster agency also said that flooding had damaged around 4,000 houses, including 2,052 in Binh Dinh, 730 in Nghe An and 544 houses in Quang Tri. Around 400 families have evacuated their homes in Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh.




Around 60 homes were also damaged in Da Nang. According to the disaster agency, Da Nang recorded 635mm of rain in 24 hours to 09 December, 2018.

Flooding and landslides have damaged roads and railway lines. Schools have been closed in some areas. Further heavy rain of up to 200mm in 24 hours has been forecast for central areas.