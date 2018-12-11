© VNA



Disaster officials in Vietnam say that at least 2 people have died in flash floods that have affected central parts of the country over the last few days., according to Vietnam's disaster agency, the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.The disaster agency also said that flooding had damaged around 4,000 houses, including 2,052 in Binh Dinh, 730 in Nghe An and 544 houses in Quang Tri. Around 400 families have evacuated their homes in Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh.Around 60 homes were also damaged in Da Nang. According to the disaster agency,