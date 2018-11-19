Floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Toraji over the weekend in Vietnam's central Nha Trang city have killed 14 people and left two others missing, according to local authorities on Monday.Due to heavy rain and floods, many areas were still inundated including roads to the city's airport, local daily newspaper Sai Gon Giai Phong (Saigon Liberation) quoted the municipal People's Committee as reporting.Flash floods and landslides also destroyed 12 houses, injured several people and triggered a breach of a reservoir. According to local online newspaper VnExpress, the municipal authorities told some 90,000 students to stay home from school on Monday.In 2017, typhoons claimed the lives of 386 people in Vietnam, damaged more than 600,000 houses and caused economic losses of about 60 trillion Vietnamese dong (2.6 billion U.S. dollars).