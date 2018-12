© Mario Tama/Getty Images

Dozens of Central American migrants scaled the border fence between Mexico and the US on Sunday, only to be arrested by US Border Patrol guards.



The migrants, who walked thousands of miles to the border as part of a caravan, said they now plan to claim political asylum - fearing violence because of their beliefs if they return home.

The Pentagon on Tuesday approved keeping several thousand active-duty troops along the Southwest border at least through January, extending a controversial mission to assist the Border Patrol as it grapples with a surge of migrants seeking asylum.



Defense Secretary James N. Mattis signed the order to continue the mission through Jan. 31, according to a Pentagon statement. The deployment had been due to expire in mid-December.

The city government of Tijuana announced Saturday that it has closed down a migrant shelter at a sports complex close to the U.S. border that once held about 6,000 Central Americans who hope to get into the U.S.



Officials said all the migrants were being moved to a former concert venue much farther from the border. The city said in a statement the sports complex shelter was closed because of "bad sanitary conditions."



Experts had expressed concerns about unsanitary conditions that had developed at the partly flooded sports complex, where the migrants had been packed into a space adequate for half their numbers.

