Just as President Reagan is remembered for ending the Cold War,Will he rise to the occasion?Here's the stone-cold truth about our border: We could construct a border wall as high as the stratosphere, and it won't help much if we continue ourPresident Trump publicly warned the governments of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala that if they don't take steps to stop the latest caravan of bogus asylum invaders,While this is a good first step, as we did with the previous caravan and countless tens of thousands of others coming in with less pomp. And that would hold true even with a border wall. They just come to our points of entry, surrender themselves, get released into our communities, and never show up to their hearings until and unless they wind up committing crimes.Moreover, the caravan is already in Guatemala and headed for Mexico. Thus, the Honduran diplomacy is moot at this point. And this is much bigger than one caravan. We must first dissect what is actually happening at our border Earlier this week, KTAR news in Phoenix, Arizona, sat down with ICE's Phoenix field director, Henry Lucero. What he revealed should disturb all of us:Thus, it all boils down toEither Trump ends those, or everything else is just talk. While Trump is right to ask Congress to step in, we've noted before thatWith this background in mind, it's easy to understand why Lindsey Grahmanesty's idea of trading amnesty for a border wall is so counterintuitive.and the magnet of amnesty allows them to come to the entry points, demand asylum, sue for rights, and never get deported. A wall only helps a country that has a strong spirit but a weak frontier; it doesn't help a weak political system that willingly commits national suicide.There is nothing in our statutes that forces the president to admit anyone he feels is a problem. In fact, as we've noted before to stop taking in immigrants at the border or through visas for as much time as he deems necessary.Here's a quick review.While Congress controls immigration once immigrants are legally admitted to our country and can also exclude anyone from admission,As the Supreme Court said in a landmark 1950 case,This is why for the first 100 years of our country, immigration was entirely controlled by diplomatic correspondence through the State Department.Finally, the president needs to threaten not just Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, but Mexico with diplomatic sanctions. As Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, told me in email,Mexico badly wants a renewal, and having it agree to process asylum claims in our consulates rather than sending them to our border would go a long way.Along with threatening to cut off aid, he should fundin these countries toallows the president, whenever he finds thatgrants the president an almost equal level of authority to subject entry of all aliens entering or departing toIf demanding that all immigrants enter legally or apply for asylum in a safe and controlled environment at a consulate rather than at a border controlled by some of the most dangerous people in the world is not a "reasonable rule," I'm not sure what is.In addition, given that this is not an ordinary case of immigration or a trickle of asylum seekers, but rather a mass influx,This section of the law states that when there's an "imminent mass influx of aliens arriving off the coast of the United States, or near a land border," the attorney general may "authorize any State or local law enforcement officer" to perform such duties. This will help with the manpower and the national security component of the issue.The bottom line is thatWhy are border agents automatically handing over these people to ICE to be processed? Jessica Vaughan told me she is concerned this is depleting ICE's resources to address interior enforcement when Customs and Border Protection should be leading at the border. "It's time for CBP to step up and assume some more responsibility for addressing this crisis," wrote Vaughan in an email. "So far, they have been just handing over the problem to ICE, USCIS, and the immigration courts, as if it's not CBP's problem. That has depleted and diverted the resources for those other critical agencies, which have other responsibilities in the interior. The president should direct CBP - the border protection agency - to assume responsibility for managing the swift processing of these cases, in cooperation with the other agencies of course."This is Trump's legacy at stake. This is his time in history. He can be the one to stop the border invasion. The minute he forces a national debate over whether we are a sovereign nation,The minute he threatens to veto the next budget bill unless it makes changes to sanctuary cities and asylum policies,And the minute he actually uses his inherent executive and delegated authority to shut this down temporarily without Congress,