Syrian state media outlets including broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya and the SANA news agency issued a report on Sunday claiming that Syrian air defences had repelled an attack near the Damascus international Airport, however, later in the day, quoting local sources, they took back the story, asserting that a strike did not happen.A source at the Damascus International airport told local media that there had been no attack and that air traffic is operating under normal routine, contrary to earlier reports claiming that a missile strike had been repelled.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, however, there had been firing near the airport, Reuters reported."Several explosion sounds were heard in Damascus suburbs [...] as air defenses were launched" near the airport, the UK-based war monitor said, quoted by Reuters.Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked what they claim are Iranian targets in Syria. In October, Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems were supplied to Syria after a Russian reconnaissance plane was shot down by Syrian forces amid an Israeli missile attack.