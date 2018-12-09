© Caters News

© Caters News



not in excess

butter

Arthur Grisbrook still lives alone, cooks and cleans for himself and even enjoys playing his beloved organ in his flat in Hereford.He cooks himself a full mixed grill - with steak, gammon, sausages, a fried egg, mushrooms, tomatoes, peas, chips and hash browns - most days.The former Royal Engineer, from Buckinghamshire, said he is frequently told he looks decades younger than his 10 centuries [sic] and believes his diet - and two nightly glasses of red wine - is to thank for his incredible appearance,The widowed great-granddad-of-three said: 'I eat and drink what I fancy and don't worry about what the so-called 'experts' say.'I believe in doing things moderately and sensibly. I drink most nights with my meals.'Even in my old age I still want to live as independently as I possibly can.'With age the gullet becomes narrower, that's just a feature of age.'But- but of course, my mixed grill is best.'Arthur, who has two grandchildren, said his unique diet has kept him fit and healthy and thatat all despite his age.He puts down his health and remarkable appearance to a few basic rules.He said:so I imagine I get plenty of iron from that.'I feel no older than being in my late 70s. I don't feel like I'm 100. You're only as old as you feel.'Arthur, who was married to, served in the Royal Engineers in World War Two as a driver in Italy and North Africa.The dad-of-one later worked as a railway apprentice and woodwork instructor in Swindon.Arthur admitted he can find the modern world a perplexing place.He said: 'Laura and I had 66 years together and'It all seems so complicated.'But a lot of features of today's livingHe lives in a Housing & Care 21 flat, and wants to continue living independently for as long as he can.He said: 'I love my organ. I play all of the old classics but also a few hits from musicals.'I want to keep going to my grandchildren's and great grandchildren's birthday parties. I want to keep on living fully.Arthur's daughter, Margaret Tyler, 72, added: 'All my friends say "your dad doesn't look like he's 100".'He's very supportive, undemanding and appreciative. We always love to spend time with him. He's a remarkable man.'