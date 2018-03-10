© jean pierre fizet/Getty Images



had only quit smoking a year prior,

claiming that it was her reliance on all of the above that kept her around so long.

Jeanne Calment spent her life doing almost everything that doctors advise against if you want to live a long life.She also lived to be 122 years, five months, and 14 days old.Throughout her long, long life, (from her birth in 1875 to her death in 1997) Jeanne Calment broke several records, all of them after she'd spent a century on earth.At 111, she became the oldest living person in France, and at 113, became the oldest living person in the world. At 114, she became the oldest actress to ever appear on film, when she had a brief spot in the 1990 film Vincent and Me. At 116, she became the first person ever to live to 116, and at 120 she became the oldest person ever verified to exceed 120 years, as well as released her first music record - a funk/rap track called "Mistress of Time." Finally, at 122, she was granted the title of the oldest person ever.Jeanne Calment first gained fame when she turned 111 and broke the oldest living person record. In an interview about her shocking age, she revealed that she had only moved into the nursing home in which she lived a year prior, and that until the age of 109, she was living on her own.Every day of her old age, roughlyThroughout her time in the nursing home, Calment participated in several supercentenarian studies, during which doctors noted thatWhen Jeanne Calment died, at age 122, she was 4'6″, weighed 88 pounds, and despite being almost fully blind, was in relatively good health considering her age.