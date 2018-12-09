The association with the former English Defence League leader would "appall many moderate Brexit voters," he said.
Mr Nuttall's resignation follows that of fellow former leader Nigel Farage, who expressed similar sentiments.
UKIP's leader in Scotland has also quit the party, accusing it of being "infiltrated by people with an alternative agenda".
Mr Nuttall, a former history lecturer from Bootle, Merseyside, said he would continue to work as an MEP for North West England.
He said: "Putting Tommy Robinson front and centre, whilst Brexit is in the process of being betrayed is, in my view, a catastrophic error.
"The party leadership and my MEP colleagues have been aware of my views on this issue for some time."
Comment: He also stated: "To conflate Brexit and Robinson at this crucial moment is to put the Eurosceptic cause in danger and I cannot and will not be party to that."
Mr Nuttall took over from Nigel Farage as leader of UKIP in November 2016.
He was later heavily criticised after admitting claims that he had lost close friends in the Hillsborough disaster were false.
Standing down in June 2017, he said the party was more relevant than ever and would continue to be "the guard dogs of Brexit".
He also said the party had "lost its way in recent times" and attacked its "clumsy, blundering approach" to tackling female genital mutilation and its "hardline anti-Islam messages".
Mr Nuttall joined UKIP in 2004 after running for the Conservatives in a council election in Bootle two years earlier.
He became an MEP for North West England in 2009 and served as UKIP deputy leader from 2010.
Analysis by Gavin Stamp, political reporter, BBC News
UKIP's change of direction is also being played out in the European Parliament, where Gerard Batten has quit the political grouping chaired by former leader Nigel Farage.
The party's nine remaining MEPs, and most of those who have quit the party like Mr Farage, are members of the Europe of Freedom of Direct Democracy, one of the smaller pan-national groups in the Parliament.
The grouping, whose other major player is Italy's populist Five Star Movement, has shrunk considerably in size in recent years due to defections.
Mr Batten has not yet signalled whether he will align himself with another group in his remaining time in the European Parliament.
The UK will no longer have any MEPs after Brexit. But, as it stands, the UK's existing 73 representatives will be expected to work for three weeks after the scheduled Brexit day - 29 March 2019 - to complete the full parliamentary term ahead of May's elections.
Some former UKIP members have chosen not to join other groups although Janice Atkinson teamed up with Europe of Nations and Freedom, whose members include France's National Rally, the new name for the Front National.
Comment: Several other figures in UKIP have recently resigned including David Coburn, Nathan Gill and Suzanne Evans, see below for her full statement.
Reportedly, Tommy Robinson will be backing a "Brexit Betrayal" rally with the UKIP leader Sunday 9th December in London. Despite organisers stating it will be a "democratic and peaceful demonstration expressing the strength of feeling amongst Leavers", police are preparing for violence amid reports of a counter-protest being staged. Is the 'yellow vest' movement about to come to the UK?