State television Press TV said 40 people were also injured in the attack that targeted a police post in port city.At least two police officers have been killed following a suicide car bombing attack near a police post in Iran 's southern port city of Chabahar, state television Press TV reported, quoting security and local officials.Press TV quoted Rahmdel Bamari, governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province, as saying that an "explosives-laden vehicle" targeted the police post on Thursday."Police stopped the explosive-laden car and started firing at the driver ... who then set off the explosion near the police headquarters in Chabahar," said Bamari.Earlier, there were conflicting reports about the death toll. ButPress TV said 40 people were injured and were being treated.Images posted online showed thick smoke rising from the sky in the area where the incident took place.The southeastern port city in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province is located near the border with Pakistan.The strategically-located city hosts the operation of a joint port project between Iran and India by the Gulf of Oman.Chabahar Port, which is being developed with funding from India, has been described as India's "golden gateway" that will help boost trade links to land-locked Afghanistan and central Asia, while bypassing its regional rival, Pakistan.In December 2010, at least 41 people were killed and 90 others were wounded following a suicide attack near a mosque in the city.That attack was claimed by a Sunni Muslim group called Jundallah, also known as Soldiers of God.While rare, Iran has been targeted by armed groups in recent years.In September, gunmen disguised as soldiers opened fire on a military parade in Ahvaz, killing and wounding dozens. Arab separatist groups and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group both claimed the assault.Another coordinated assault by ISIL fighters on June 7, 2017 targeted the parliament in Tehran and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, killing at least 18 people and wounded more than 50.