Press TV quoted Rahmdel Bamari, governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province, as saying that an "explosives-laden vehicle" targeted the police post on Thursday.
"Police stopped the explosive-laden car and started firing at the driver ... who then set off the explosion near the police headquarters in Chabahar," said Bamari.
Earlier, there were conflicting reports about the death toll. But authorities said two police officers were killed. The third fatality was the suicide bomber.
Press TV said 40 people were injured and were being treated.
Images posted online showed thick smoke rising from the sky in the area where the incident took place.
Several news websites, including Press TV and Khabar Fouri reported that the armed group known as Ansar al-Furqan claimed responsibility for the attack.
A group called Ansar al-Furqan Ahwaz Martyrs Brigade claimed responsibility, saying"(t)his operation was conducted to inflict losses on the economy..."Comprised of Salafist militants, it's reportedly linked to US-supported al-Nusra.
US, Saudi 'hand' in Tehran terror attack stokes all-out war
In April{2017}, ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants affiliated with the Jundallah group in the southeast near Afghanistan and Pakistan. At the time, Iran accused Saudi Arabia of "complicity" in that terror strike. Jundallah and other anti-government terror groups in Iran, such as Ansar al Furqan, are suspected of funding by Saudi Arabia.
The southeastern port city in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province is located near the border with Pakistan.
The strategically-located city hosts the operation of a joint port project between Iran and India by the Gulf of Oman.
Chabahar Port, which is being developed with funding from India, has been described as India's "golden gateway" that will help boost trade links to land-locked Afghanistan and central Asia, while bypassing its regional rival, Pakistan.
In December 2010, at least 41 people were killed and 90 others were wounded following a suicide attack near a mosque in the city.