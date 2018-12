1. Was the FBI aware at the time of the raid that Mr. Cain had made what appeared to be

lawful disclosures to the Inspector General? If so, was the FBI aware that these

disclosures were passed to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, per the

ICWPA process?



2. Does the FBI consider Mr. Cain's disclosures to be protected? Please explain.



3. On what basis did the FBI decide to carry out the aforementioned raid on November 19,

2018? Please explain and provide a copy of the warrant and all supporting affidavits.



4. Did the materials seized by the FBI during the raid contain any classified information? If

so, was that information classified at the time Mr. Cain brought them to his residence?

Outgoing Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of the home of a Clinton Foundation, Uranium One whistleblower in a letter this weekend.Citing the Daily Caller's report of the FBI raid, Grassley asked Director Wray to answer the following questions by December 12, 2018:Screenshot of letter from Grassley to Wray:Grassley also demanded most responsive documents be unclassified.Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a similar letter to IG Horowitz questioning him about Clinton Foundation whistleblower."I request that you produce all documents to the Committee and provide an update with respect to the steps you have taken, or plan to take, regarding the FBI's treatment of Mr. Cain's disclosures no later than December 12, 2018," Grassley said in a letter to IG Horowitz. (screenshot below)The Daily Caller exclusively reported that the whistleblower, Dennis Nathan Cain, had given these documents to Inspector General Horowitz and both the House and Senate Intel Committees.Over a dozen FBI agents rifled through Dennis Nathan Cain's home for over six hours even though he had already given the documents to the proper investigative channels, according to his lawyer.The documents reveal then-FBI Director Robert Mueller failed to investigate criminal misconduct by Rosatam, the Russian nuclear firm that purchased 20% of the US's Uranium.