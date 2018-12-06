Citing the Daily Caller's report of the FBI raid, Grassley asked Director Wray to answer the following questions by December 12, 2018:
1. Was the FBI aware at the time of the raid that Mr. Cain had made what appeared to be
lawful disclosures to the Inspector General? If so, was the FBI aware that these
disclosures were passed to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, per the
ICWPA process?
2. Does the FBI consider Mr. Cain's disclosures to be protected? Please explain.
3. On what basis did the FBI decide to carry out the aforementioned raid on November 19,
2018? Please explain and provide a copy of the warrant and all supporting affidavits.
4. Did the materials seized by the FBI during the raid contain any classified information? If
so, was that information classified at the time Mr. Cain brought them to his residence?
letter to IG Horowitz questioning him about Clinton Foundation whistleblower.
"I request that you produce all documents to the Committee and provide an update with respect to the steps you have taken, or plan to take, regarding the FBI's treatment of Mr. Cain's disclosures no later than December 12, 2018," Grassley said in a letter to IG Horowitz. (screenshot below)
reported, sixteen FBI agents raided the Maryland home of Dennis Nathan Cain, a DOJ whistleblower who was in possession of Clinton Foundation, Uranium One documents on the morning of November 19th.
The whistleblower came across the devastating documents while he was working for an FBI contractor, according to the whistleblower's lawyer. (Note: This order was likely in the works before Jeff Sessions was fired.)
The Daily Caller exclusively reported that the whistleblower, Dennis Nathan Cain, had given these documents to Inspector General Horowitz and both the House and Senate Intel Committees.
Over a dozen FBI agents rifled through Dennis Nathan Cain's home for over six hours even though he had already given the documents to the proper investigative channels, according to his lawyer.
The documents reveal then-FBI Director Robert Mueller failed to investigate criminal misconduct by Rosatam, the Russian nuclear firm that purchased 20% of the US's Uranium.
When the agents showed up to Cain's home, he informed them that he was a protected whistleblower under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection and that Horowitz officially recognized his status as a whistleblower.
The FBI agents intimidated the whistleblower and rummaged through his home - Grassley is right to question FBI Director Wray's potential involvement and knowledge of this raid that appears to have violated the whistleblower's rights.