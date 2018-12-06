© Reuters / Maxim Shemetov



Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council Thursday by calling on the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) to consider the idea of creating a common payment infrastructure."We suggest that the issue of creating common payment infrastructure using up-to-date financial technologies in EEU should be developed," he said.the Russian president explained.This means "boosting economic sovereignty," Putin added., noting that trade turnover within the bloc rose by 12 percent in the first half of 2018.On Tuesday,The EEU, which is based on the Customs Union of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus, was established in 2015. It was later joined by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. In 2016, Vietnam officially became the first non-regional country to join the bloc. The union is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and workers between member countries.More than 40 countries and international organizations, including China, Indonesia, and Israel, as well as some South American countries, have expressed interest in a free-trade deal with the EEU. The trade bloc is also holding negotiations with South Korea, Egypt, and India.