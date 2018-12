© Reuters / Jason Lee



US pushing Pakistan to seek new alliances

US hypocrisy on Pakistan

The Trump administration's strong hostility towards Pakistan has pushed the only nuclear-armed, majority-Muslim nation into the arms of America's reinstated foes, Russia and China.Regardless of which figure is correct, the general consensus appears to be that US President Donald Trump's tough war of words on Twitter has been more than just the Twitter tirade of a madman, but has actually evolved into concrete action which will directly affect Pakistan's economy and its relationship with the outside world.Typically speaking, when a country no longer feels as though they can rely on a certain country for support, another country (or countries) is required to fill that void. We have seen the same issue with even Washington's more traditional Western allies, who openly state that, in the age of Trump, they can no longer rely on the US as an ally.According to Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar, of Islamabad's "$12 billion financing gap, $6 billion has come from Saudi Arabia and the rest from China."China's relationship with Pakistan has been strengthening over time, as China has been providing financial and economic assistance to Pakistan for a while now. China has already pledged to invest $57 billion in Pakistani infrastructure as part of the so-called " Belt and Road " initiative.When the Trump administration's attacks on Pakistan intensified earlier this year, Islamabad confirmed that dropping the dollar was more than just a threat and immediately replaced the dollar with the Chinese yuan. Remember this when the US tells you that its concern with Pakistan is its ties to terrorism, which recent history will tell us is not the case.Not to mention that, in the middle of last year, it was reported that China was considering establishing its own naval bases in Pakistan. These reports began to resurface again earlier this year, though Pakistan and China have vehemently denied that any such naval base will be built.As the US throws more weight behind India, with signs that India is moving slowly away from its strong relationship with Russia, Pakistan has little choice but to also cement its alliances with its non-Western partners.One of Pakistan's senior defence analysts and security experts called Islamabad's ties with Moscow a "win-win situation.""We cannot accept that some countries - foremost the US, Israel - to interfere in the internal affairs of Iran and Pakistan," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters before heading on a scheduled trip to France at the beginning of this year.Despite Pakistan's long and well-established relationship with terrorist groups on all sides of the equation, you can't help but feel a little bit sorry for the relatively young nation. Trump is threatening an entire country because of its ties to terrorism, even while Trump represents a nation which has so many ties to terrorist groups and terrorist-supporting nations that it is not even funny.This was interpreted as an apparent willingness by Khan to confront Islamists in his country after Western diplomats had called upon him to break away from Pakistan's past relationship with terror groups. Yet, no one has really acknowledged this attempt nor given Khan any credit for it.In fact, it is openly talked about in the mainstream media as a matter of historical fact that the US used Pakistan as a conduit through which to supply arms to jihadists in Afghanistan fighting against the Soviet Union some decades ago. If the US had not done this, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban would not have existed in the form they did prior to the September 11 attacks.In fact, after estimates of some trillion dollars and thousands upon thousands of US troops, the Taliban is even stronger and covers more territory than it did prior to the US invasion. I cannot help but feel that we cannot put all of the blame for this failed war on Pakistan's shoulders, given the role the world's major superpower has played in this conflict.But then again, Trump just yesterday sent a letter to Pakistan asking them for help with the Afghan peace process, stating that US-Pakistan relations were "very important," so I honestly don't know what to believe.