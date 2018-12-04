© Reuters/Larry Downing



After a week of insisting that a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina was going to happen, President Trump at the last minute sent out a Tweet explaining that due to a Russia/Ukraine dispute in the Sea of Azov he would no longer be willing to meet his Russian counterpart.According to Trump, the meeting had to be cancelled because the Russians seized three Ukrainian naval vessels in Russian waters that refused to follow instructions from the Russian military. But as Pat Buchanan wrote in a recent column:in favor of what his Administration believed would be a "pro-Western" and "pro-NATO" replacement.Crimea's majority-Russian population held a referendum andthat immediately began discriminating against them. Why would anyone object to people opting out of abusive relationships?What is most disappointing about President Trump's foreign policy is that it didn't have to be this way. He ran on a platform of America first, ending foreign wars, NATO skepticism, and better relations with Russia. Americans voted for this policy.Instead of being the president who ships lethal weapons to the Ukrainian regime, instead of being the president who insists that Crimea remain in Ukraine, instead of being the president who continues policies the American people clearly rejected at the ballot box,What flag flies over Crimea is none of our business. We are not the policemen of the world and candidate Trump seemed to have understood that.He was foolish enough to believe that Beltway foreign policy "experts" have a clue about what really is American national interest. Just this week he told the Washington Post, in response to three US soldiers being killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, that he has to keep US troops fighting in the longest war in US history because the "experts" tell him there is no alternative.He said,We've got to fight Saddam over there or he'd soon be in our streets. These "experts" are worthless, yet for some reason President Trump cannot break free of them.Well here's some unsolicited advice to the president: