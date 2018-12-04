© AFP/Alexander Nemenov



Kremlin's press-secretary Dmitry Peskov said. He added thatwhich complicates ties.Russiagate is "really a witch hunt" and those witches "don't exist," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said as he met with MGIMO University students in Moscow. "Of course, it's nonsense that Russia has any influence on Trump," Peskov said, expanding on the Russian collusion accusations against the US leader.On the contrary,Peskov admitted. "One can say thatbetween Moscow and Washington, he complained.The latest example of such behavior was the US side's sudden decision to cancel the much-anticipated meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin, which had been scheduled to take place at the G20 summit in Argentina.According to Peskov,but very often it's not what the Americans want."When Russia began... promoting the idea of a multipolar world, an increasing number of people didn't like that," he told the students, adding that it's the reason of the ongoing "clash of paradigms" on the international arena.Speaking on the latest Russiagate scandal focusing on lawyer Michael Cohen, Peskov said thathe said.Last week, Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress, related to the shelved 2016 Russian project by then-US presidential candidate Trump.