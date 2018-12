© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Technology companies must take a moral stand against hate speech, said Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday during a speech at the Anti-Defamation League."I sometimes say that I worry less about computers that think like people and more about people that think like computers, without values or compassion, without concern for consequences," Cook said, as he accepted the Anti-Defamation League's first-ever "Courage Against Hate" award on Monday night, an honor that will be given each year to a business leader who champions equality.The Apple CEO had a message for anyone trying to push hate, division or violence: "You have no place on our platforms. You have no home," he said.Take for example the case of Alex Jones. Apple pulled the InfoWars conspiracy theorist's podcast from its platform in August, but didn't remove his InfoWars app until September. Facebook and YouTube suspended Jones in July, but didn't ban him until August. Twitter didn't ban InfoWars content until September.Cook has long been a champion for equality and has frequently spoken out about social issues around the world, whether it's gay rights, ending anti-Semitism or the temporary travel ban President Donald Trump enacted last year against people traveling to the United States from predominantly Muslim countries.After Heather Heyer was killed protesting the white nationalists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, Cook sent a memo to Apple employees that said Apple must be "unequivocal" in condemning and fighting hate and bigotry."What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country," the memo said. "Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path."Alyssa Newcomb is an NBC News contributor who writes about business and technology.