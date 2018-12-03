© Mother Jones/Reuters/KJN



"He's charging people with lying so that he can say in his report I would have proved collusion but all these people lied and prevented me from doing it. This is the new narrative of Mueller. He's not of course mouthing it, but his actions prove conclusively that his new narrative is if these people hadn't lied to me, I would have been able to prove collusion. This is the new Russian collusion theme now. This is what he's going to do. That's going to be what the report is going to be about.



"There is absolutely no evidence of that in any of the cases that he has brought. That is why he is now focusing on these side characters to accuse him of lying or perjury because his narrative is going to be I couldn't prove collusion because they wouldn't let me. This is where we are. This is the pathetic state of Mueller's handling of this. This is an embarrassment."

Joe DiGenova denounces the "pathetic state" of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.DiGenova told FOX News host Laura Ingraham:DiGenova, the president talking pardon with Manafort. A little premature for that?Yes, of course.That's what he does. It's part of his shtick.But the thing to me that's fascinating is,That's what it's always been about. But now it's really about lying, with Stone and Corsi and Flynn and everybody. Why is that happening? The answer is very simple. The original purpose of the investigation was Russian collusion. That has failed miserably. There's no evidence of it. So what is he doing now?He's charging people with lying so that he can say in his report I would have proved collusion but all these people lied and prevented me from doing it. This is the new narrative of Mueller. He's not of course mouthing it, but his actions prove conclusively that his new narrative is if these people hadn't lied to me, I would have been able to prove collusion. This is the new Russian collusion theme now. This is what he's going to do. That's going to be what the report is going to be about.###This is all about failure. This investigation is a complete failure. The purpose was to investigate a conspiracy between the Trump campaign or the president and the Russians.This is where we are. This is the pathetic state of Mueller's handling of this. This is an embarrassment.We've got 30 seconds.Where is our attorney general?We need one right now.Let's see what the report says, please. We are speculating wildly about something we don't really know --I know what it's going to say -- they wouldn't let me do my job.