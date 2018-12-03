DiGenova told FOX News host Laura Ingraham:
LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: DiGenova, the president talking pardon with Manafort. A little premature for that?
"There is absolutely no evidence of that in any of the cases that he has brought. That is why he is now focusing on these side characters to accuse him of lying or perjury because his narrative is going to be I couldn't prove collusion because they wouldn't let me. This is where we are. This is the pathetic state of Mueller's handling of this. This is an embarrassment."
JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Yes, of course. And it's just the president is tweaking and trolling people and trying to get a rise out of people. That's what he does. It's part of his shtick.
But the thing to me that's fascinating is, all of a sudden, the entire investigation by Mueller's is focusing on people who are lying. That's what it's always been about. But now it's really about lying, with Stone and Corsi and Flynn and everybody. Why is that happening? The answer is very simple. The original purpose of the investigation was Russian collusion. That has failed miserably. There's no evidence of it. So what is he doing now?
He's charging people with lying so that he can say in his report I would have proved collusion but all these people lied and prevented me from doing it. This is the new narrative of Mueller. He's not of course mouthing it, but his actions prove conclusively that his new narrative is if these people hadn't lied to me, I would have been able to prove collusion. This is the new Russian collusion theme now. This is what he's going to do. That's going to be what the report is going to be about.
DIGENOVA: This is all about failure. This investigation is a complete failure. The purpose was to investigate a conspiracy between the Trump campaign or the president and the Russians. There is absolutely no evidence of that in any of the cases that he has brought. That is why he is now focusing on these side characters to accuse him of lying or perjury because his narrative is going to be I couldn't prove collusion because they wouldn't let me. This is where we are. This is the pathetic state of Mueller's handling of this. This is an embarrassment.
INGRAHAM: We've got 30 seconds. Can anyone be sanctioned in the Justice Department for how this has gone down, or in Mueller's team?
DIGENOVA: This requires a federal grand jury to investigate the conduct.
INGRAHAM: Where is our attorney general?
DIGENOVA: We need one right now.
GOODSTEIN: Let's see what the report says, please. We are speculating wildly about something we don't really know --
DIGENOVA: I know what it's going to say -- they wouldn't let me do my job.