As the US urgently seeks an exit from its ongoing 17-year war in Afghanistan - the longest war the nation has prosecuted in its 242-year history -leading officials in Kabul to question their expensive and often deadly presence.In 2001, the US invaded Afghanistan, quickly contributing to a boom in the so-called 'private security' business, a euphemism to describe the use of mercenary soldiers, according to reports.Although the US is making moves toward giving up its 17-year Afghanistan war -- widespread instability in Afghanistan remains, and there isaccording to the BBC.The nation's interior ministry created a Kabul-supervisedin 2010, following a series of deadly accidents and scandals that came to light involving the indiscriminate killing of civilians by for-hire soldiers. The APPF, according to the nation's interior ministry, handles most of the current security missions in the country, including escorting foreign troops and guarding diplomats, businesspeople and NGO workers.Variously tasked with protecting people, structures, installations and property, as well as standardizing policing and security methods in unstable regionsaccording to the BBC.Foreign agencies, governments and businesses operating in Afghanistan are increasingly hiring their own firms, answerable only to their employers, under the rubric ofWhile many organizations keep private militias for security, the exact numbers are difficult - if not impossible - to define, as governments routinely withhold information on the basis of national security.which endlessly reveal joint ventures, contractors, sub-contractors and even sub-sub-contractors, according to BBC.There have been calls from the private sector to see a larger role for private companies in the Afghan war.Mercenary bigwig Erik Prince - brother to the US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos - has gone on record stating that for-hire militias are the future of protecting foreign interests in Afghanistan.who have served in government-sponsored wars and use them in combat situations as a means to allow the Pentagon to disengage, according to the BBC.Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called the suggestion of western for-profit multinational militias operating in the nationcited by Al Jazeera.- neither Afghan or American.The Pentagon asserts that it currently has almost 10,000 soldiers in Afghanistan - a nation with a population of some 36 million - working alongside an estimated 25,000 US defense contractors, of which a purported 10,000 are US citizens, according to the BBC.Current casualty estimates tallied last week by the New York Times note thatin the war-torn country.according to reports.