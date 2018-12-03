© Reuters / Hannah McKay



Amber Rudd has hit out at Labour MP Chris Williamson, labelling him one of "Putin's puppets" after his appearance on RT where he blamed the UK govt for creating a child poverty crisis this Christmas.The Work and Pensions Secretary, and close ally of Prime Minister Theresa May, was widely ridiculed on social media for ignoring the issue of poverty in the UK, which was highlighted recently in a damning UN report.Rudd made the comment after Williamson had tweeted about his interview on RT's Going Underground show. He talked about his "utter outrage" at a report by housing association, the Peabody Trust, that saysThe new work and pensions minister took to Twitter to lash out at the Corbynite MP for having the temerity to highlight this damning report on a program commissioned by RT - a news channel many Conservative MPs have appeared on.Williamson responded to Rudd by insisting he wouldn't get "personal" with her and askedMany on Twitter criticized Rudd for focusing on the medium and not the message,Others suggested that RT as a broadcaster provides a platform for such issues to be talked about, whereas channels such as the BBC fail to adequately address them.The Peabody Trust believes that a large number of the 110,000 households that are migrating over to the new universal credit system during the run up to ChristmasIt comes after Philip Alston, the UN's rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, slammed the UK government's "punitive, mean-spirited, and often callous" policies, undertaken as a "political choice" rather than for economic necessity, during his recent fact-finding mission in Britain.