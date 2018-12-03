Puppet Masters
World stocks, US futures and crude soar as Trump, Xi truce delivers early Christmas rally
ZeroHedge
Mon, 03 Dec 2018 12:22 UTC
"We have a deal. That's wonderful news for global financial markets and signaling the start for a year-end rally in risky assets," said Bernd Berg global macro strategist at Woodman Asset Management. "We are going to see a rally in emerging market and U.S equities, EM currencies and China-related assets like Australia. I expect the rally to last until year-end."
Oil soared 4% higher after dipping below $50 briefly last Friday, jolted by efforts across the globe to support prices as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their pact to keep production low (although without providing details ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting, while Canada's largest producing province ordered unprecedented supply cuts. Optimism was dented slightly after Qatar said it was quitting OPEC, just as the group prepares to meet this week.
Trump gave no other details in his late-night tweet, which came shortly after he agreed with Xi to a truce in the trade war during a meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. Shares of German carmakers Daimler AG and BMW AG rallied Monday morning after the U.S. trade deal with China. Trump's comments, if ratified, would also hand automakers like Tesla a potential reprieve after higher levies hit sales in the world's biggest car market.
In EMs, South Africa's stock market was on course for its best day in four years, while Russian stocks climbed with the ruble as oil-production curbs spurred the biggest jump in Brent crude in two years. The peso advanced after a report that the new government was ready to re-purchase bonds issued to build Mexico's City new airport.
Meanwhile, in rates, ten-year Treasury yields rose back above 3 percent; the Australian curve bear steepens with 10-year yield three basis points firmer. Mexican peso rallies 1.3%, rand 1.1% stronger; won rose to its strongest since October. Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the euro area, was set for its biggest one-day yield jump in a month, rising four basis points to a high of 0.347%. Yields on riskier southern European bonds fell across the board, with Italian yields sliding as much as 10 bps to new two-month lows.
Gold (+0.7%) was firmer, albeit off of a 3-week high of USD 1232.30/oz reached earlier in the session; after gaining support from the dollar being weighed on by positive US-China trade news from the G20 summit. Steel and copper prices have also benefited from the positive trade news, with Chinese rebar steel increasing by its 7% exchange-set trading; with copper's London benchmark prices nearing a two-month high. Elsewhere in commodities, Chicago soybeans rally as much as 3.2%. Base metals gain with LME copper up 2%; Dalian iron ore 3.4% stronger.
In other news, Italian PM Conte stated they are examining several options for a budget deal with the EU in which a solution could be made within days. Later it was reported, that Italian PM Conte is reportedly preparing for a deficit of 1.9%-2.0%, while Italian Deputy PMs Salvini and Di Maio are said to be ready to accept new target, according to Messaggero. Italy's Deputy PM Salvini says that the EU cannot ask for a 1.9% target.
In the latest Brexit developments, UK PM May was reportedly under renewed pressure as the DUP threatened to abandon support for her in a confidence vote if she failed to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament. May's chief Brexit adviser Oliver Robbins secretly warned her the PM that customs backstop is a "bad outcome" for the UK which will see regulatory checks in the Irish Sea and put security co-operation at risk, according to the Telegraph. UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Gove, has told Conservative rebels that there was a "real risk" of a second Brexit referendum if they don't back PM May's deal with Brussels.
In geopolitical news, South Korean President Moon and US President Trump agreed to revive momentum regarding negotiations for North Korea denuclearization. In related news, South Korean President Moon said a visit by North Korean Leader Kim to Seoul is still open and possible this year, while US President Trump is said to be targeting a summit with North Korean leader early 2019.
Expected data include manufacturing PMI and construction spending. Finisar, Coupa Software, RH and Smartsheet are among companies reporting earnings.
