stock market rally 12.3.18
The Grinch may have stolen Thanksgiving profits, but Christmas came early for markets with world stocks rising over one percent and pushing emerging currencies higher against the dollar, as S&P futures jumped as much as 2%...
S&P Emini futures 12.3.18
... and the Shanghai Composite soared 2.9% after the U.S. and China agreed to halt new tariffs for 90 days. Commodities spiked and the dollar rebounded from session lows. The MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.9% in its sixth straight day of gains and hit its highest level since Nov. 9 while emerging equities rose 2.1% and were set for their strongest day in a month.

stock markets 12.3.18
The gains came after China and the United States agreed during a Saturday dinner at the G-20 in Argentina to halt additional tariffs on each other. The deal prevents their trade war escalating as the two sides try to bridge differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching a deal within 90 days. If no deal is reached, Trump warned that the US will resume escalation, and hike tariffs to 25% from 10%.

"We have a deal. That's wonderful news for global financial markets and signaling the start for a year-end rally in risky assets," said Bernd Berg global macro strategist at Woodman Asset Management. "We are going to see a rally in emerging market and U.S equities, EM currencies and China-related assets like Australia. I expect the rally to last until year-end."

Oil soared 4% higher after dipping below $50 briefly last Friday, jolted by efforts across the globe to support prices as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their pact to keep production low (although without providing details ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting, while Canada's largest producing province ordered unprecedented supply cuts. Optimism was dented slightly after Qatar said it was quitting OPEC, just as the group prepares to meet this week.
WTI crude price 12.3.18
The risk-on mood initially drove the U.S. dollar as much as 0.4% lower against a basket of currencies before trimming some losses. The greenback was already under some pressure from the recent shift in the Fed's policy communication to a slightly more dovish stance. Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were interpreted by markets as hinting at a slower pace of rate hikes.
12.3.18 stock rally trump xi deal
Emerging currencies were among the main beneficiaries of dollar weakness, with an MSCI index up 0.6 percent. It was led by China's yuan which rose one percent for its biggest daily gain since Feb. 2016.
USDCNH 12.3.18
The euro pared a gain after data showing manufacturing activity slowed, with factory growth stumbling again in November, as business confidence remains the weakest in 6 years.
country ranking PMI 12.3.18
"Such positive sentiment won't fade very soon ... (the 90-day) period is not short, it's long enough to soothe market sentiment," trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai told Reuters.


Trump gave no other details in his late-night tweet, which came shortly after he agreed with Xi to a truce in the trade war during a meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. Shares of German carmakers Daimler AG and BMW AG rallied Monday morning after the U.S. trade deal with China. Trump's comments, if ratified, would also hand automakers like Tesla a potential reprieve after higher levies hit sales in the world's biggest car market.

In EMs, South Africa's stock market was on course for its best day in four years, while Russian stocks climbed with the ruble as oil-production curbs spurred the biggest jump in Brent crude in two years. The peso advanced after a report that the new government was ready to re-purchase bonds issued to build Mexico's City new airport.

Meanwhile, in rates, ten-year Treasury yields rose back above 3 percent; the Australian curve bear steepens with 10-year yield three basis points firmer. Mexican peso rallies 1.3%, rand 1.1% stronger; won rose to its strongest since October. Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the euro area, was set for its biggest one-day yield jump in a month, rising four basis points to a high of 0.347%. Yields on riskier southern European bonds fell across the board, with Italian yields sliding as much as 10 bps to new two-month lows.
Italy 10Y Yield 12.3.18
As noted above, WTI (+4.1%) and Brent (+3.9%) were both stronger following the positive US-China trade news and reports that Russia and Saudi Arabia are agreeing to extend the OPEC+ agreement; although no production cut figure has been announced so far. Additionally, Qatar, which produces approximately 600,000 BPD of oil, has announced that they are withdrawing from OPEC as of January with this being in-line with their long-term plan. Separately, Canada's Alberta province is to reportedly mandate a 9% oil output reduction, which amounts to 325,000 BPD, in order to ease a supply glut with this to come into effect from January.

Gold (+0.7%) was firmer, albeit off of a 3-week high of USD 1232.30/oz reached earlier in the session; after gaining support from the dollar being weighed on by positive US-China trade news from the G20 summit. Steel and copper prices have also benefited from the positive trade news, with Chinese rebar steel increasing by its 7% exchange-set trading; with copper's London benchmark prices nearing a two-month high. Elsewhere in commodities, Chicago soybeans rally as much as 3.2%. Base metals gain with LME copper up 2%; Dalian iron ore 3.4% stronger.

In other news, Italian PM Conte stated they are examining several options for a budget deal with the EU in which a solution could be made within days. Later it was reported, that Italian PM Conte is reportedly preparing for a deficit of 1.9%-2.0%, while Italian Deputy PMs Salvini and Di Maio are said to be ready to accept new target, according to Messaggero. Italy's Deputy PM Salvini says that the EU cannot ask for a 1.9% target.

In the latest Brexit developments, UK PM May was reportedly under renewed pressure as the DUP threatened to abandon support for her in a confidence vote if she failed to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament. May's chief Brexit adviser Oliver Robbins secretly warned her the PM that customs backstop is a "bad outcome" for the UK which will see regulatory checks in the Irish Sea and put security co-operation at risk, according to the Telegraph. UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Gove, has told Conservative rebels that there was a "real risk" of a second Brexit referendum if they don't back PM May's deal with Brussels.

In geopolitical news, South Korean President Moon and US President Trump agreed to revive momentum regarding negotiations for North Korea denuclearization. In related news, South Korean President Moon said a visit by North Korean Leader Kim to Seoul is still open and possible this year, while US President Trump is said to be targeting a summit with North Korean leader early 2019.


Comment: Trump: Next meeting with Kim Jong-un likely in early 2019


Expected data include manufacturing PMI and construction spending. Finisar, Coupa Software, RH and Smartsheet are among companies reporting earnings.

Read the remainder of the article here.