Health & Wellness
Key to longevity, according to the third oldest Icelander: no health foods, vegetables or fruit
Iceland Magazine
Tue, 24 May 2016 00:01 UTC
Guðrún told the local newspaper Morgunblaðið that she does her best to never eat fruits or vegetables. She admits that "once in a while" she might eat "very small portions" of cauliflower and cabbage. Bananas are the only fruits this centenarian is willing to taste. She also stays clear of food supplements and vitamin, as well as cod-liver oil.
Guðrún told Morgunblaðið that she refuses to touch any "modern health foods", sticking instead to traditional Icelandic home-cooked meals. Her favourite dish is Icelandic bread soup made with rúgbrauð and topped with whipped cream, as well as regular saltfish.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The sleeping lion awakens! US-China cold war is upon us
- US, China agree on a trade war ceasefire after Xi, Trump summit
- Putin reveals what he told Trump during a brief talk at the G20 summit
- Analysis of what Clinton's emailgate, pay-to-play and a looming GE crash have in common
- Trump: Next meeting with Kim Jong-un likely in early 2019
- Never, never forget the Guardian/Politico psyop against Wikileaks
- Russia-Saudi foundation will invest $2B in Russia in 2019
- Flashback: Key to longevity, according to the third oldest Icelander: no health foods, vegetables or fruit
- UN demands Israel withdraw from occupied Golan Heights
- 'A recipe for disaster': Divisions make united EU seat at UNSC nearly impossible
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- South African lawmakers call for end to captive lion trophy hunting
- A predatory-debt-collecting marshal is NYC's highest paid employee: $1.7 million last year
- The UK town where over half the pubs have vanished
- Russia's Franz Josef Land in the Arctic may become major tourism attraction
- Comparing China and America: One rises while the other flounders
- NASA Curiosity rover discovers another shiny Mars object
- Meteorite that fell in Madagascar came from early solar system
- How dealing with past trauma may be the key to breaking addiction
- Asteroids, war, economic collapse! Is the world heading for imminent disaster?
- The sleeping lion awakens! US-China cold war is upon us
- US, China agree on a trade war ceasefire after Xi, Trump summit
- Putin reveals what he told Trump during a brief talk at the G20 summit
- Analysis of what Clinton's emailgate, pay-to-play and a looming GE crash have in common
- Trump: Next meeting with Kim Jong-un likely in early 2019
- Never, never forget the Guardian/Politico psyop against Wikileaks
- Russia-Saudi foundation will invest $2B in Russia in 2019
- UN demands Israel withdraw from occupied Golan Heights
- 'A recipe for disaster': Divisions make united EU seat at UNSC nearly impossible
- US nuclear subs in Russia's Arctic? Putin comments on surreal Hollywood flick: 'Highly unlikely'
- Dead as a doorhandle: Why the UK and BBC's explanation for the Skripal poisoning simply doesn't work
- Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agree to trade truce at G20
- CIA still gunning for MBS, reveal he sent 11 messages to head of Khashoggi hit team hours before and after murder
- Russian defense ministry releases video of short-range anti-ballistic missile launch
- Police recommend Netanyahu and wife face more bribery charges in telecom-media corruption investigation
- US defense contractor accidentally posts public job offering for 'classified contingency operations' in Ukraine
- Putin states Ukrainian leadership is a party of war, and it will continue as long as they're in power
- Kremlin corroborates story Cohen emailed them about Trump Tower deal, shares email
- Ukraine sought to draw Germany into war says ex-foreign minister
- Insane 'Mad Dog' Mattis calls Putin a 'slow learner'... then bemoans 'worsened' US relations with Russia
- South African lawmakers call for end to captive lion trophy hunting
- A predatory-debt-collecting marshal is NYC's highest paid employee: $1.7 million last year
- The UK town where over half the pubs have vanished
- Russia's Franz Josef Land in the Arctic may become major tourism attraction
- Comparing China and America: One rises while the other flounders
- Asteroids, war, economic collapse! Is the world heading for imminent disaster?
- Pakistani protesters who demanded the execution of Christian woman get charged with terrorism
- Graduate school can have terrible effects on student's mental health
- Navy admiral Scott Stearney found dead in Bahrain, foul play 'not suspected'
- Mother forcing transgenderism on 6-yo son may suffer from mental illness, pediatrician says
- Paris in chaos amid Yellow Vest rallies, over 260 arrested, nearly 100 injured - UPDATES
- That should go down well: France considers imposing state of emergency to quell further riots
- Mother of the Year Award: Woman fakes her daughter's death to collect donation money
- Be prepared for colleges ruining Christmas with political correctness
- At least 28 Palestinians injured by Israeli occupation forces in latest Gaza protests
- Activist fail: Meat lovers at steakhouse drown out vegan protesters chanting and playing recording of cow slaughter (Update)
- Spain: Two Catalan separatists begin hunger strike in prison
- Egypt arrests British student over military helicopter video from public space
- Mayor of Tijuana says he will no longer foot the bill for migrants, wants organizers arrested
- Comedian's cowboys and Indians birthday party for his son sends social media into a frenzy of offense
- Researcher thinks China's pyramids encode astronomical alignments
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": A New World Order
- 3,700 years ago, cosmic airburst may have wiped out part of the Middle East
- Before Assange, Manning and Snowden, there was Dr. David Kelly
- Extinct Denisovan people may have colonized Earth's highest plateau in Tibet 30,000 years ago
- Inscription on ancient ring confirms that it belonged to Pontius Pilate
- Eight colorful mummies discovered near the White Pyramid at Dahshur, Egypt
- Study suggests multiple episodes of inter-breeding between Neanderthal and humans
- New Roman history revealed under world's 1st cathedral
- Prehistoric cave art study reveals ancient people had complex knowledge of astronomy and were tracking catastrophic meteor showers
- Ostia Antica: The harbor city of ancient Rome digitally reconstructed
- Ancient American farmers supplemented poor diet with corn fungus
- 5,000 year old boat found during River Boyne fishing trip, near Newgrange, Ireland
- UK's A14 highway upgrade yields centuries of archaeological treasures
- Documents show US sought secret high-level talks with the Koreas in 1979
- Mummified woman dating back 3,000 years unveiled in Luxor, Egypt
- Best of the Web: 'The Overhauling of Straight America' - A 1987 blueprint for transforming social values
- Former Israeli DM Yaalon met with Syrian rebels
- Britain stole $45 trillion from India over 173 years, says top economist
- Mary Anning: A poor, Victorian woman who became one of the world's greatest palaeontologists
- NASA Curiosity rover discovers another shiny Mars object
- Bee-brained: Are insects 'philosophical zombies' with no inner life?
- A bold new strategy for stopping the rise of superbugs
- Electric pulse bandages dramatically reduce healing time
- A very close encounter: Small comet 46P/Wiranen to fly by earth in mid-December
- The insect apocalypse is here
- Lasers & space weapons? How US might try to counter invincible Russian & Chinese hypersonic missiles
- Massive sinkhole in forest leads to discovery of "world class" cave complex in China
- Huge unexplored cave discovered in British Columbia, Canada
- Skeleton of extinct sea cow unearthed on remote Russian Island
- Space weather and the very real risks the Sun poses to Earth
- New supernova discovered in the M77 galaxy
- Newly discovered supernova complicates origin story theories
- Crimea: Russia aims to build new state-of-the-art radar station boosting coverage of its southwest
- Siberian 'unicorn' lived at time of modern humans, wiped out by climate change
- Ancestor of modern primates may have come from North America, not Asia, and during a period of global warming
- NASA head says US is within 10 years of on-going manned presence on the moon
- sPHENIX project to study "soup" that gave rise to the universe
- 2.4 million-year-old stone tools turn up in Algeria, further complicating the story of early-human evolution
- Beijing plans deep sea AI base, and more, in the South China Sea
- Seven students killed in landslide at hot springs resort after heavy rainfall in North Sumatra, Indonesia
- 12-foot sinkhole swallows man's car in Jacksonville, Florida
- More flash flooding hits Saudi Arabia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Electric earthquakes in Alaska and strange global ringing sounds
- Parts of New England and New York have seen a historically snowy November
- 6.3-Magnitude earthquake strikes Tanimbar Islands, Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued
- Two more whales found dead after another beaching in Victoria, Australia
- Severe flash flood hits Bodrum, Turkey - second time in 10 days
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Piers Corbyn - Global electric current has shifted (Part 2)
- As much as 53 inches of snow has fallen on Mammoth Mountain, California
- 7.0 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska; damage being reported
- Burn areas of Riverside County, California placed under mandatory evacuation order as more rain moves in
- Heavy snowfall hits Athens' Parnitha Mountain
- 51 whales dead in another New Zealand stranding - this time on the Chatham Islands
- Record rainfall hits Turkish city of Edirne, one dead
- Man attacked by wolf in Steinfeld, Germany
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earth's atmosphere radically shifts as global leaders bury their heads through G20
- Watch: Lava spews out of Mount Etna as volcano erupts over snowy slopes
- Despite unusually quiet Sun, solar wind recently produced 'musical waves' in Earth's magnetic field
- Winter storms bring up to 30 inches of snow to the southern Sierra - 5 feet possible before the weekend
- Meteorite that fell in Madagascar came from early solar system
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- Kaboom! Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Flashback: Key to longevity, according to the third oldest Icelander: no health foods, vegetables or fruit
- Scientists weigh in: Should you be eating a high-fat, low-carb diet?
- UK: Ineffective flu vaccine contributed to 50,000 extra deaths last winter - ONS
- Chrono-nutrition, circadian clocks and the importance of meal timing
- Electrical stimulation of the brain can 'significantly' improve mood, depression
- Environmental neurotoxin's link to dementia
- US government loses landmark vaccine lawsuit
- U.S. Payouts for vaccine injuries and deaths keep climbing: $4 billion and growing
- The nutritional value of light
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chronic pain: Is it all in your head?
- CDC warns vicious tick species capable of spreading diseases to humans & other animals has invaded US
- Can you really live on meat alone?
- How does our diet affect circadian rhythms?
- Immune system-boosting nutrients we're in more need of during fall and winter
- Are the side effects of antidepressants worse than the symptoms of depression?
- The Big Squeeze: Beverage industry fights to keep juice in Canada's Food Guide
- The game-changing science of Epigenetics
- Swapping sugars may improve cancer outcomes, but ketosis may be even better
- Cancer treatments linked to cognitive decline and significant DNA damage
- Ketogenic Diet Myths vs. Facts
- How dealing with past trauma may be the key to breaking addiction
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny
- Children who start school a year early more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, study shows
- Fearing fear itself
- Ian Stevenson: Birthmarks and birth defects corresponding to wounds on deceased persons
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name affects your life
- Not in front of the kids: Children can detect their parents' emotional suppression
- Muscle tension caused by trapped emotions
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
- Raising awareness for 'forest therapy'
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
Quote of the Day
He who is the author of a war lets loose the whole contagion of hell and opens a vein that bleeds a nation to death.
Recent Comments
The Chinese in England, of which there are many, never waste any of their time pissing and moaning about their lot on the rainy island. Probably...
Woodsman, one thing you didn't touch upon are the limits to integration. If someone has been brought up in one culture and say spent, 40 years...
Depression? Big pharma forked-tongue-ese for 'unhappiness', 'existential maladjustment', etc. Both situations sure to get worse with 'diagnosis',...
Shouldn’t Liberty be taking a selfie... had noticed a few protestors on a building taking selfies. Seems odd, although if it was a nice day I...
Well, he has upped the body count recently.... Can we blame Russia for this one? Maybe the Admiral was playing Russian Roulette?
Comment: Pay attention to the wisdom of your elders!
See also: