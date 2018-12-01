© Peter George Oliver / Twitter

Qatar won't be happy to learn that a group of French cops decided to pee against the wall of its embassy in Paris during a break from their protest policing duties, as spotted by an RT reporter.The embarrassing moment was captured on Saturday as authorities in France's capital were busy dealing with Yellow Vest protesters demonstrating across the city. More than 100 people have been arrested in the protests against Emmanuel Macron's fuel reforms.Four police wearing riot gear lined up to take a leak against the black fence surrounding the embassy, while another policeman appeared to be keeping watch.The image was taken by RT journalist Peter George Oliver, who said the police team's sergeant wasn't happy with him snapping the awkward moment.The prominent spot the officers chose to relieve themselves is right by the hugely popular tourist site, and focal point of the protests, the Arc de Triomphe.