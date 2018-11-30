© Florida Museum image by Paul Morse



© Florida Museum photo by Kristen Grace



© Florida Museum photo by Natalie van Hoose



the precise ages of Teilhardina species are still impossible to pinpoint

global temperatures soaring. Sea levels surged by 220 feet, ecosystems were overhauled and the waters at the North Pole warmed to 74 degrees.

global warming 56 million years ago is that it marks the origin of the group that ultimately led to us.