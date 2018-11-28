© Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev/Alexey Malgavko



If they demand babies for breakfast, they would probably be served babies. They'd say: 'Why not, they are hungry, what is to be done about it?' This is such a shortsighted policy and it cannot have a good outcome. It makes the Ukrainian leadership complacent, gives them no incentive to do normal political work in their country or pursue a normal economic policy.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin saidThe remarks were the first made by the Russian leader since the confrontation in the Kerch Strait, a narrow passageway between the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, where a strategic bridge connecting Crimea with mainland Russia is located.They have nothing else to do," Putin said during a business forum in Moscow.The Russian president said it seemed like Kiev could get away with anything as far as foreign nations supporting Ukraine's anti-Russian stance were concerned.Putin said the incident, which ended in Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian ships and Kiev imposing a partial martial law in the country, wasHe assured that the Ukrainian side was responsible for the escalation of tensions, sinceThe Russian leader also defended the border guards, who stopped the Ukrainian ships from passing through the Kerch Strait, saying it was their duty as sworn service members to do so and that if they failed they could face a tribunal for defying an order.