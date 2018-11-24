The team, led by researcher Laura Hewitson, conducted the type of analysis on regularly-used vaccine regimens that should be done before they are given to children, of all people. This was the kind of experiment that should have been conducted by the Centers for Disease Control, but naturally, they have never conducted such a study before. What are they doing with our tax dollars again?
What Hewitson and her team discovered has completely destroyed the myth that vaccines are harmless and well worth their salt. Their findings showcased how what were considered "appropriate" doses for the monkeys' weights and sizes still led to the development of symptoms characteristic of autism. The monkeys' unvaccinated counterparts did not develop any signs of autism or exhibit any similar symptoms of vaccinated monkeys. The researchers analyzed the effects of several vaccines, including flu shots and the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.
The MMR vaccine has been scrutinized for its potential to cause harm to its recipients. Natural News reports:
As of March 1, 2012, nearly 900 claims have been filed in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) for injuries and deaths associated with MMR vaccination. Meanwhile, there have been zero reported deaths from natural measles infection for more than a decade.Of course, vaccine enthusiasts would just say no one has died of measles recently because of the vaccines. However, even before the measles vaccine was developed, death from measles was quite rare. Getting the MMR vaccine could actually be more dangerous than not getting it at all. The MMR vaccine has been documented as being a potential cause for measles occurrence, and it is associated with other severe side effects such as encephalopathy, seizures, nerve pain, gastrointestinal disorders and much, much more. Fortunately, there are plenty of natural solutions for boosting immunity and protecting your body that don't involve needles or brain damage.
