The 53-year-old woman had worked at a publicly-funded nursery for 15 years until a review in 2014 revealed she had doctored a certificate documenting her primary education.A regional court handed down the sentence this month on charges of defrauding the public, according to the semi-official Athens News Agency.the Hellenic League for Human Rights said in a statement.Based on the indictment, the woman - who has not been named - altered the certificate to show she had completed six years of elementary school, a requirement which helped her get hired as a cleaner, whereas she had finished only five.A senior prosecutor for the Supreme Court will review the legal reasoning of the regional court next week, judicial sources said.