Apostate operators and sensors have become disenchanted with the profession and are plagued by feelings of regret and guilt for having agreed to kill on command people who never threatened them personally with death.

'Killing fellow humans on the other side of the planet'

The cognitive dissonance amongst those who work in an office killing people on the other side of the planet remotely, and then leave work and go to the grocery store, the gym, or to their families, can only be suppressed for so long.

'Everyone drank'

You see someone die because you said it was okay to kill them. I was always shaking. Sometimes I would just go to the bathroom and just sit on the toilet. I mean just sit there in my uniform and just cry.

'Attempt to silence whistleblowers'

How many more 'terrorists' have we now created, from those impressionable boys who see the prophecy of their teacher come true?

They sit in rooms resembling hi-tech shipping containers. Joysticks in hand, they spend hours watching grainy screens, displaying people in faraway lands going about their daily lives - and they hold life and death in their hands.They are the men and women who operate the United States' controversial drone warfare program - and they frequently get it disastrously wrong.But intention and reality often diverge sharply when it comes to death by US drones - and the horror is not confined to Yemen. From Pakistan to Afghanistan, to Iraq, Syria and Somalia, US drone strikes - which are often hailed by the US military and government as "precise" and even "surgical" - have killed scores of innocent civilians.But long, arduous shifts and high pressure are just the "official" explanations for the outflow problem, Laurie Calhoun, the author of 'We Kill Because We Can', an in-depth look at the US' drone war, told RT.In the drone age, Calhoun says, while the operators risk no physical harm, the explanation for their PTSD must derive from "moral factors."It's easy to assume that the men and women operating drones are entirely detached and unfeeling maniacs, but often they are ordinary men and women who are lured with high salaries and assured by the military that they will be part of something morally good and justifiable.When he finished his second deployment in 2009, Aaron became extremely ill, physically and emotionally. It took five years for him to regain his health, through a combination of self-care and being able to speak out publicly about what he had experienced.While many, like Aaron, experienced mental anguish over the drone kills, it is certainly true, Calhoun said, that the military at least tries to select candidates for the job "who are unlikely to experience compunction upon killing their fellow human beings."In 'National Bird', a 2016 documentary about the devastating impacts of US drone wars, investigative journalist Sonia Kennebeck spoke to three other whistleblowers who have been trying to expose the dark realities of the drone program.One man, identified only as Daniel, was a homeless teen whose male family members were in prison for petty crimes. Another, Heather Linebaugh, was a high-school graduate looking for a way out of rural Pennsylvania - not the kind of callous psychopaths you might imagine are drawn to a job that involves treating human beings, who often cannot be accurately identified, like video-game targets."I was under the impression that America was saving the world, like, that we were Big Brother and we were helping everyone out," Linebaugh told Kennebeck.But reality eventually hit."It's so primitive, raw, stripped-down death. This is real. It's not a joke," she said.For Linebaugh, after three years on the job, the psychological trauma proved too much and she was diagnosed as suicidal. Two of her colleagues committed suicide and many others relied heavily on alcohol.Another former imagery analyst, Michael Haas, told Rolling Stone, that he and his colleagues would call alcohol "drone fuel" because it essentially "kept the program going."Could it be the case that the higher ups turn a blind eye to this substance abuse because it produces the necessary results? Whistleblower Brandon Bryant told Rolling Stone that when he first arrived at the Creech Air Force base outside Las Vegas, Metallica heavy metal music was played to get new recruits prepared for the job. "Gentlemen! Welcome to Creech," an officer announced. "While here, it will be your job to blow shit up and kill people!"There is a common misconception that the use of drones minimizes civilian casualties, but the facts and figures do not back up that claim.Targets are chosen based on intelligence which comes from informants, but strikes can also be carried out based on observations of suspicious patterns of behavior in potential targets. Operators technically have "no way of knowing whether the analysis on which an order to kill rests is sound," Calhoun said, who explained thatAnd those who go further and blow the whistle have already faced government intimidation. The man identified as Daniel in Kennebeck's documentary estimated that as many as 50 FBI agents were involved in a raid on his home, during which documents and electronics were seized. "To me, that's simply an attempt to silence whistleblowers," his lawyer, Jesselyn Radack said In 2015, hours after Bryant testified before the German parliament about the "essential" role played in the US' drone war by the Ramstein air base, the whistleblower's mother was confronted at her home in Montana by two air force officers who told her she was on Islamic State's (IS, formerly ISIS) "hit list" - another clear case of intimidation according to Radack, who also represents Bryant.