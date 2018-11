It's not really remembrance

A new film called War School: The Battle for Britain's Children challenges the stories we tell ourselves about the military and war. The film : "reveals how government policies are targeting ever younger children for future recruitment into the armed forces"Mic Dixon's documentary is essential viewing for anyone interested in the increasing militarisation of British life. War School was released to coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the armistice that officially ended the First World War.War School successfully weaves together different voices critical of militarism. It begins with a quote from former special forces member Ben Griffin, who says:Later in the film, Griffin notes:Ian Cobain, journalist and author, tells the viewers that:Cobain continues:War School questions the nature of remembrance. "I find it quite a hard question to answer... what does remembrance mean?" Griffin asks. Later, he says the build-up to Remembrance Sunday is "longer than Christmas". During the film, we hear of the pain, guilt and anguish soldiers experience as a result of what they have seen and what they have done.Some of the most powerful moments are the brief testimonies from various soldiers that are peppered throughout the film. One soldier speaks of being ordered to bury the bodies of 24 men who had been killed by communist "terrorists" in Malaya. He described taking the women and children away, and sticking them in a "concentration camp" after burning their homes.Quakers feature prominently in War School. Quakers have a long and illustrious history of peace activism . Quaker activist Marigold Bentley says that they areThe film also charts the slow discovery by Quakers that theAnd not, as some may have first believed, a 'natural development' without any central planning.Sam Walton, a Quaker peace activist, explains that:War School also makes the point that "it's not true anymore" that if you're "not in education, training or employment then the army is saving you". In fact, research conducted by medical charity Medact shows just the opposite. According to a 2016 Medact report:Perhaps the most significant aspect of the soldiers' testimonies is their frankness about their way of thinking when they were soldiers. In particular, their desire to kill and the lack of satisfaction they felt when they didn't. It's important to note that these people are not psychopaths. On the contrary, it is quite clear from the interviews that they have a moral compass and that they are filled with remorse and regret. But of course, that changes nothing for those on the receiving end of these wars.The film is as poignant as it is straightforward. And while its contents may not surprise anyone actively engaged in challenging or participating in the militarist project , that's almost certainly a very small percentage of the overall population. As the film notes towards the end,. It seems only fair then that this is balanced out. This film should be required viewing in every school and college in the country.Watch the trailer for War School: