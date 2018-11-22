It's not really remembrance

The darkness 'behind the curtain'

"It's like that scene in the Wizard of Oz... Where you look behind the curtain and you see it's all, just all, a load of shit. It's more disgusting than that, you know. They look behind the curtain: there is a silly little man there. But when you look behind the curtain in Baghdad... it's pretty fucking dark".

A state of permanent war

Official secrecy has the result of distorting our understanding of our recent history. And as a consequence we tend to think of ourselves as being a largely peaceful people.

Over the last 100 years, not a single year has gone by when we haven't been at war somewhere or another. That's not true of anybody else. It's not true of the French, or the Germans, or the Russians. It's not even true of the Americans: there were no wars in the Carter years. Only the British are perpetually at war.

Remembrance

Quakers for peace

This new type of militarism isn't nebulous, it isn't a conspiracy theory. And if you look at government green papers, government white papers, they very clearly spell out that they are trying to influence society to support the military.



What really shocked me when I started reading these documents was how brazen they were about it. And how brazen they were about prioritising the interests of the armed forces getting recruits, getting the public to fund the armed forces over pretty much anything else.

Get them while they're young

the risks associated with an armed forces career are greater for those recruited under the age of 18 than they are for those recruited as adults. They are more likely to die or be injured in action, and to suffer mental health problems such as alcohol abuse, self-harm and suicide.

When we were soldiers