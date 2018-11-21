Why do you sometimes see unburnt trees next to a burnt down house?If you don't use a wood fire in your house this might be a bit hard to understand, so I set out to do an experiment to demonstrate this.First stop was my attic, which, like most new houses in California has an internal frame of 2 by 4s.There was a bit of scrap wood left over from construction. The same wood as the frame of my house, so ideal for testing.Then out back to chop a live branch off a tree, and then I chopped both the attic wood and the live wood into pieces about the same size.Cutting to size:I then built a symmetrical fire from kindling and put the live wood on the left and the attic wood on the right. I lit the fire, and fed it more kindling when it went out.It was very obvious that the live wood never caught on fire, whereas the attic wood started burning almost straight away.The end result was that the live wood just got a bit sooty, and the attic wood was burnt through.[Update Dec 14 2017]A few people have pointed out there are other factors in my test besides simply water content, namely:Wood Density - The live wood is oak and the attic wood is a conifer, probably Douglas Fir. Oak is denser than pine, and is harder to burn even when dry. However it's also still a typical type of tree in California. Doug fir has a density of 33 lb/ft3, oak is between 37 and 56.Bark - The tree has bark, which protects a bit from the fire.Shape - A square cross section will burn better than a round one.