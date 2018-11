© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has proposed new rules on how schools respond to sexual harassment,from activists claiming that this would gut Title IX protections for victims.The new rules define sexual harassment under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs, and set out due process protections, the Department of Education announced on Friday."Every survivor of sexual violence must be taken seriously,," DeVos said in the announcement. "We can, and must, condemn sexual violence and punish those who perpetrate it,. They are the very essence of how Americans understand justice to function."The proposed changes will be open to public comments for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, but the backlash has already started on social media, where it was denounced by former Obama adviser Valerie Jarett, the Human Rights Campaign, and even the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).The ACLU in particular argued the new rules promote "an unfair process, inappropriately favoring the accused."On the other hand,, saying that the definition of sexual harassment in line with established case law would eliminate the "confusion that has led institutions nationwide to adopt overly broad definitions of sexual harassment that threaten student and faculty speech."FIRE also commended the DOE for following the official rulemaking procedures, instead of imposing the new rules through "Dear Colleague" letters - a reference to what happened in 2011, when the Obama administration did just that with the rules currently in effect.The letter, issued by the DOE's Office for Civil Rights in April 2011, interpreted the 40-year-old civil rights law as an authority to mandate procedures for addressing sexual assault.Sexual assault has come under increased spotlight over the past few years, with media referring to an "epidemic" of rape on US college campuses. Nonprofits working with the government to curb sexual violence have reported that one in five women and one in 16 men were getting sexually assaulted in college, and that more than 90 percent of assaults went unreported.