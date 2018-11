© Tim Bowditch / Intelligence Squared



On Monday in London's Emmanuel Centre a debate took place that pitted two Quillette contributors - Robert Plomin and Stuart Ritchie - against two "experts" on child psychology - Susan Pawlby and Ann Pleshette Murphy . The motion was "Parenting doesn't matter (or not as much as you think)" and we knew from the outset where people stood thanks to the format adopted by Intelligence Squared , the company that organized the debate. The ushers asked people to vote for or against the motion on their way in and then again at the end, the idea being that the "winners" would be the side that persuaded the most people to change their minds rather than the side that got the most votes. Which was just as well for Plomin and Ritchie since only 17 percent agreed with them at the beginning of the evening, with 66 percent against and 17 percent saying "Don't Know." Would they be able to level that up a bit over the course of the next 90 minutes?Plomin, a professor of behavioral genetics at King's College London, went first, summarizing the evidence from twin and adoption studies - his area of expertise, having designed and overseen many of those studies himself. Using slides, which is unusual in a public debate, he drew the audience's attention to two key findings that have emerged from this research -Quoting from Blueprint: How DNA Makes Us Who We Are , his recently-published book, Plomin said:He acknowledged that this left him feeling slightly ambivalent about the motion - "Parenting doesn't matter" - and was at pains to make clear that he wasn't providing deadbeat dads with a license to goof off.But parenting doesn't affect how children will turn out when it comes to key psychological traits like conscientiousness - the ones correlated with important life outcomes, such as educational attainment and socio-economic status. If we think helicopter parenting will boost our children's IQ or increase their chances of getting into Harvard, we're kidding ourselves. So parenting matters, but not in the way that overanxious, middle-class parents imagine, according to Plomin. However, he did add one important caveat:Next up was Susan Pawlby, a development psychologist with a background in research as well as clinical practice.Pawlby also brought up epigenetics and claimed that some environmental inputs affect gene expression, such as breast feeding. She didn't spell out how this undermined Plomin's argument, exactly, butPawlby closed by entreating everyone in the audience to ask themselves one question: "Have your parents made a difference to who you are?" If the answer was "yes," you had to vote against the motion.The next speaker was Stuart Ritchie, a lecturer in the Social Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry Centre at King's College London, and the author of Intelligence: All That Matters . He queried whether the research studies cited by Pawlby constituted evidence that parenting matters since they all concerned environmental effects on prenatal babies. Does the behavior of pregnant women come under the heading of "parenting"? It would be particularly odd to describe the undernutrition of expectant mothers during the Dutch famine as a form of parenting.However, he allowed that there was plenty of research that appeared to show parenting did have an impact on important life outcomes and, as an example, cited a recent paper that had been covered in the Guardian under the following headline: "Growing up in a house full of books is major boost to literacy and numeracy, study finds." Looking at a sample of more than 160,000 adults from 31 different countries, the authors of that study found that subjects who'd grown up in homes containing a large number of books performed better in literacy and numeracy tests than those brought up in homes with almost no books.Unfortunately, Ritchie explained, this research tells us very little about the underlying reason for this correlation because the authors hadn't made any attempt to control for genetic similarities between the children in the study and their parents, which could be confounding the results. After all, it's probable that parents who have a large number of books in their home have above average levels of literacy and numeracy themselves, so it's not surprising if their children turn out to score well in literacy and numeracy tests too, given that those traits are at least 50 percent heritable. He had looked at the paper and typed in Ctrl + T "genetics" but there was no mention of the word.(I made the same point in the Spectator recently about a study claiming to show that helicopter parenting had a negative effect on children's ability to self-regulate.)(There's a Twitter account called @EpigeneticsBs that monitors some of the more outlandish claims made on behalf of epigenetics.)I daresay Ritchie will expand on this survey of the literature in in his forthcoming book about the replication crisis in psychology.It was left to Ann Pleshette Murphy, the former parenting correspondent of 'Good Morning America,' to fight back. She had prepared a case against what she called Plomin's "genetic determinism," so began by expressing her disappointment that he'd taken up a more moderate position on this occasion, allowing that environmental inputs could have some effect. The man before us tonight, she said, was "a wolf in sheep's clothing." She then delivered the speech she'd written in advance, focusing on Plomin's use of the word "blueprint" in his book title. According to her, that implies our genes provide a rigid schematic that dictates how we turn out, when they're only responsible for half the variance in individual differences. "DNA may provide a blueprint, but it's love that builds the house," she said.Listening to Murphy, I didn't think her criticism of Plomin was fair. While the title of his book is a bit misleading, he makes it clear throughout that he's not a genetic determinist, a point I stressed in my last article for Quillette Interestingly, this is a point of slight disagreement between Plomin and Ritchie. Ritchie recently published a paper with Elliot Tucker-Drob that analyzed 42 data sets involving over 600,000 participants and concluded that school attendance does boost IQ.One of the weaknesses of Pawlby and Murphy's case is that they didn't have a convincing story to tell about why parenting effects don't show up in twin and adoption studies if, as they were claiming, parents play such a critical role in influencing how children turn out. Murphy actually said, "What we do as parents makes a huge difference," which begs the question. In fairness, she did take a stab at explaining why siblings brought up together are as dissimilar as those raised separately, saying it was because parents treat each of their children differently. She pointed out that they tend to be much more anxious about their first born, fussing about their exposure to germs and so forth, than they are about their younger siblings.But that wasn't very convincing.The debate was well-chaired by Xand van Tulleken , a doctor and broadcaster who has an identical twin brother named Chris, and, after he'd taken plenty of questions and done his best to sum up, the audience was asked to vote again. As expected, a majority still disagreed with the motion, but Plomin and Ritchie had succeeded in persuading some people to change their minds. The number against the motion declined from 66 percent to 51 percent, while those in favor increased from 17 percent to 29 percent, with 20 percent saying "Don't Know." That made Plomin and Ritchie the winners.Photos courtesy of Tim Bowditch/Intelligence Squared.