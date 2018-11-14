© REUTERS/Nathan Layne

The mastermind behind Donald Trump's bid for presidency, Steve Bannon, is to speak at Oxford University. Left wing groups have begun to organize protests, following the announcement of the far-right strategist's talk.Bannon is to speak at the Oxford Union on Friday, November 16. Prominent figures on the left slammed the prestigious union for hosting the "fascist" Bannon.His planned appearance follows the cancellation of a talk by Alice Weidel, the leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD), at the union, which was stopped after planned protests led to security concerns.Since being ousted from the White House a year ago following violence at the Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally, Bannon returned to heading Breitbart News. Several months later and after a war of words with his former allies in the Trump administration, Bannon stepped down from the role.He has since embarked upon 'The Movement,' a foundation for right-wing nationalist parties ahead of the 2019 European Parliamentary Elections.