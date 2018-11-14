© West Midlands Police / Facebook

In an attempt to counter the sharp rise in violent crime in Birmingham, 550 people have joined a vigilante patrol in the UK's second largest city, having lost trust in the police force.Organisers Wayne, Tracy and Michael, who have not revealed their full names, are urging all their recent recruits and the wider community to report any dangers and threats they see, day or night, the Metro reports.Wayne, 47, who is a college lecturer, argues that crime is getting out of hand in his area, having seen a recent spike in crime in Birmingham and the affluent West Midlands town of Solihull.On Wednesday, West Midlands Police released a harrowing video of a gang of seven men kicking, punching and hacking a man on the floor with a machete.It follows a spate of stabbings, shootings and murders in Birmingham. While the so-called 'Corsa Cannibals', known for stripping down Vauxhall Corsa cars to sell for parts, are blighting the city, according to the Metro.A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said officers were aware of a number of groups but advised community members to join police-approved Streetwatch programmes instead.The group, which has denounced the government for overseeing a reduction in police numbers by 20,000 officers since 2010, has also posted many reports of stolen cars and violent incidents.