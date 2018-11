© Reuters / Willy Kurniawan



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reviewing Boeing's previous safety analyses and the information it distributed to the agency as part of an investigation into the Lion Air crash that killed all 189 people on board.In a statement late Tuesday, cited by The Wall Street Journal, the FAA said it is- the plane involved in the Lion Air crash - and MAX 9 models.The review is part of the wider investigation into the Lion Air crash, which occurred on October 29, just minutes after the Boeing aircraft took off from Jakarta's airport.The WSJ article came after the newspaper also reported thatwhich is suspected of playing a role in the Lion Air crash. Two pilots unions have also lashed out at Boeing for failing to inform them about the potential risks of the feature.The stall-prevention system was designed to help pilots avoid having to raise a plane's nose too high. The. When this happens, the plane could dive or even crash.However, Boeing told CNBC that it is "confident in the safety of the 737 MAX."As speculation continues as to whether the flight-control system was indeed to blame for the fatal crash in Indonesia, authorities are still searching for the aircraft's black box, which could contain information on what exactly was going on in the cockpit at the time of the crash.And while the FAA investigates the situation and the families of victims await answers, it is no secret that, including when it failed to recognize or counteract potentially fire-prone rechargeable lithium batteries installed in the 787 aircraft. That prompted all of those jets to be grounded until the Chicago-based Boeing and the FAA could agree on a fix.a person familiar with the matter told the WSJ.The Lion Air crash was the first-ever crash involving Boeing's new 737 MAX 8.